Coronavirus Covid-19: 15,729 Deaths in France, including 10,129 in Hospitals… the Situation on Tuesday

This Tuesday 14th April 2020, the health authorities report 15,729 deaths from the consequences of the Coronavirus Covid-19 since March 1st

Professor Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, drew up this Tuesday 14th April 2020, the report related to Coronavirus Covid-19.

To date, France has passed the milestone of 103,573 cases of contamination in total, said Professor Salomon.

France has recorded 15,729 deaths since March 1st, hospital and nursing home combined.

In detail, the health authorities note 10,129 deaths in hospital since March 1st and 5,600 deaths in nursing homes and medico-social establishments.

32,292 people have been hospitalized to date. “There have never been so many hospitalized patients,” said Professor Salomon, even if according to him “the decline in intensive care patients is confirmed.” 6,730 people are in intensive care, including 275 additional in the last 24 hours.







Since the start of the epidemic, 28,805 people have been cured from the hospital.

A confinement exit plan

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe spoke to deputies on Tuesday, April 13, about the development of a complete plan to get out of confinement. It will be presented “when it is ready”, but it will be “well before the date of May 11st”, the date until which the confinement is extended.

“General public” masks distributed from May 11th

Another post-containment measure announced on Monday evening by Emmanuel Macron, the distribution of masks to the population as of May 11th, 2020.

This endowment of masks will be applicable “to all French people” and will be “in conjunction with the mayors,” said the head of state. Its use could become “ systematic ” for certain trips (public transport), for professions particularly exposed to Coronavirus Covid-19 (caregivers), as well as for the most fragile people (especially the elderly).

School not compulsory on May 11th

Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that crèches, schools, colleges and high schools will be able to reopen from Monday 11th May.

The day after this announcement, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, clarified that “school will not be compulsory” as soon as confinement ends . Arrangements will be put in place for a “progressive” return to school.

New aid for the most modest and businesses

The head of state reaffirmed during his speech his support for businesses, as well as for the most fragile and the most deprived.

Aid for low-income families with children and precarious students, solidarity fund for businesses capped at 7 billion euros, increased partial unemployment… news has provided an update on this aid provided by the government .

Amazon can no longer deliver books, household appliances, etc.

Tuesday 14th April, the court of Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) condemned Amazon for not having respected the sanitary measures in its warehouses to face the coronavirus.

The giant of online commerce must therefore now limit its activities to essential goods (food, hygiene and medical products). No more delivering books, household appliances, DVDs, etc.

Amazon has 24 hours to implement this measure, under penalty of a million euros per day of delay.

The Tour de France will not take place in July

President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that large rallies will be banned “at least until mid-July” .

As a direct result, the Tour de France will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates , from June 27th to July 19th, 2020 . A puzzle for Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), the organizer of the event, who must now decide. Several hypotheses are possible:

A departure from the big loop at the end of July

A departure in mid-August for an arrival at the end of the first week in September

Postponement to September

Handball season end

Another consequence, the Ligue nationale de handball (LNH) has announced that it will put an end to the championships this season.

The PSG is crowned champion of France for the sixth consecutive time, the HBC Nantes finished in 2 e up and USAM Nimes completed the podium.

Cascade cancellation of festivals

Main Square in Arras, the Eurockéennes in Belfort , the Francofolies de la Rochelle, the Avignon festival, Jazz in Vienna , We Love Green in Paris, the Bobital festival in Dinan, Astropolis in Brest… the list of major festivals cancelled ‘lengthen, for those planned during the period of prohibition of large gatherings, “at least until mid-July”.

After the cancellation of Hellfest , Solidays, Lollapalooza. Uncertainties are now hanging over the largest public festival in France, the Vieilles Charrues , scheduled for July 16th to 19th, 2020.

For its part, the Cannes festival, postponed , announced in a press release considering new “forms” of its 73rd edition.

