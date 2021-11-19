GENERAL NEWS
Coronavirus in Austria: Vaccination will be Imposed from February 1st
EPIDEMIC: The chancellor of Austria announced the confinement of the entire population from Monday and compulsory vaccination from the 1st February As a new wave of coronavirus hits various European countries, Austria will take drastic measures. Conservative Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg thus announced this Friday the confinement from Monday, for “a period of 20 days”, of the entire population, including therefore people with a […]
LOCAL NEWS
Weather Forecast: Seven Departments on Orange Alerts for Storms, Drôme and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Heatwave Alert
WEATHER ORANGE ALERT: Maximum temperatures will average for some areas from 35 to 39 degrees Météo France is maintaining nine departments this Thursday morning in orange alert for the risk of thunderstorms. These are Ain, Rhône, Loire, Haute-Loire, Haute-Savoie, Savoie and Isère. Meteo France specifies that the situation requires “particular vigilance insofar as there is a high probability of […]
Weather in Bordeaux: Forecast for Thursday 12th August 2021
WEATHER REPORT: Today, in Bordeaux, a sky with clearings will gradually take the place of the clouds. Temperatures will be 26 ° C in the morning and 32 ° C in the afternoon … Today, the wind will gradually move the clouds away in Bordeaux. A southwesterly wind will blow a little, with 4 km/h in the morning. Temperatures […]
FINANCE
Coronavirus: Sanofi to Stop Development of its Messenger RNA Vaccine
EPIDEMIC: The French laboratory, Sanofi judges that the vaccine would arrive too late on the market Too late, Sanofi drops the development of its messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19. Despite positive intermediate results for phase 1-2 of the trial of its messenger RNA vaccine, the French laboratory believes that the latter would arrive too late on the market, he said on […]
Vaccination: Pfizer and Moderna have Increased the Price of their Vaccine for the EU, Reveals the “Financial Times”
BUSINESS: The Pfizer vaccine goes from 15.5 euros to 19.5 euros and that of Moderna from 19 euros to 21.5 euros Business is business. According to the British business newspaper the Financial Times, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna increased the price of the vaccine against the coronavirus as part of an agreement with the European Union. The Pfizer vaccine goes from 15.5 euros […]
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORT
Super League: UEFA Resigns Itself to Cancelling all Sanctions Against the 12 Rebellious Clubs
FOOTBALL: The body of European football, UEFA, finally had to comply with a court ruling from Madrid against sanctions Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City , Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona can take their breath away. UEFA announced Monday to cancel all disciplinary proceedings, already suspended, against these 12 mutinous […]
Euro 2021: The French Eliminated by Switzerland on Penalties
At the end of a match of unbearable suspense, the reigning world champions lost to the Swiss in the round of 16 on Monday 28th June 2021. The France team lost to Switzerland (3-3, 4-5 tab), after a breathtaking match in Bucharest (Romania) this Monday 28th June 2021 during the knockout stages of the Euro 2021. Both […]
Ligue 1: PSG Sees the Title Fly Away, OM Disappointing, Monaco Again in the Race
In the top quartet of the championship, Paris Saint-Germain – PSG is the only one to have made a false note this weekend, against Rennes. Lille is still three points ahead. With two days to go, Paris Saint-Germain compromised on Sunday 9th May 2021 its title chances in Rennes (1-1), Monaco got back on the podium and Marseille weakened its fifth place in Europe, in […]
TECH NEWS
LIFESTYLE
