Breaking News

GENERAL NEWS

Coronavirus in Austria: Vaccination will be Imposed from February 1st

Jason Plant

EPIDEMIC: The chancellor of Austria announced the confinement of the entire population from Monday and compulsory vaccination from the 1st February As a new wave of coronavirus hits various European countries, Austria will take drastic measures. Conservative Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg thus announced this Friday the confinement from Monday, for “a period of 20 days”, of the entire population, including therefore people with a […]

Coronavirus: The Confinement of Unvaccinated People Deemed “Not Necessary in France” by Emmanuel Macron

spanner44

Coronavirus in Germany: Angela Merkel Announces Restrictions Only for the Unvaccinated

Jason Plant

Coronavirus in Germany: Munich Cancels Christmas Market Due to Epidemic Rebound

spanner44

Coronavirus in Germany: How Did the Fourth Wave Start?

spanner44

Coronavirus: Sanofi to Stop Development of its Messenger RNA Vaccine

Jason Plant

LOCAL NEWS

Several departments are placed on Orange Alert for Storms and some for a heat wave

Weather Forecast: Seven Departments on Orange Alerts for Storms, Drôme and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Heatwave Alert

spanner44

WEATHER ORANGE ALERT: Maximum temperatures will average for some areas from 35 to 39 degrees Météo France is maintaining nine departments this Thursday morning in orange alert for the risk of thunderstorms. These are Ain, Rhône, Loire, Haute-Loire, Haute-Savoie, Savoie and Isère. Meteo France specifies that the situation requires “particular vigilance insofar as there is a high probability of […]

Bordeaux weather forecast Thursday 12 August 2021

Weather in Bordeaux: Forecast for Thursday 12th August 2021

spanner44

WEATHER REPORT: Today, in Bordeaux, a sky with clearings will gradually take the place of the clouds. Temperatures will be 26 ° C in the morning and 32 ° C in the afternoon … Today, the wind will gradually move the clouds away in Bordeaux. A southwesterly wind will blow a little, with 4 km/h in the morning. Temperatures […]

Sanitary Pass (Health pass) control operation on a café terrace in Bordeaux

Sanitary pass in Bordeaux: On the Terraces of the Cafes, Mainly “Educational” Police Checks, with Some Verbalisations

spanner44
As here in Soulac-sur-Mer on July 27, July was generally very cloudy in Gironde

Weather in Gironde: In the End, Was July Really That Bad?

spanner44
Pampelonne beach, in Ramatuelle, in the Var, July 10, 2021.

Coronavirus in the Var: The Department Strengthens its Health Restrictions

spanner44
Coronavirus in Corsica: New health restrictions in Balagne and Saint-Florent

Coronavirus in Corsica: New Health Restrictions in Balagne and Saint-Florent

spanner44

FINANCE

Coronavirus: Sanofi to Stop Development of its Messenger RNA Vaccine

Jason Plant

EPIDEMIC: The French laboratory, Sanofi judges that the vaccine would arrive too late on the market Too late, Sanofi drops the development of its messenger RNA vaccine against Covid-19. Despite positive intermediate results for phase 1-2 of the trial of its messenger RNA vaccine, the French laboratory believes that the latter would arrive too late on the market, he said on […]

Like Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine is one of the most administered in the European Union

Vaccination: Pfizer and Moderna have Increased the Price of their Vaccine for the EU, Reveals the “Financial Times”

Jason Plant

BUSINESS: The Pfizer vaccine goes from 15.5 euros to 19.5 euros and that of Moderna from 19 euros to 21.5 euros Business is business. According to the British business newspaper the  Financial Times, pharmaceutical companies  Pfizer and Moderna increased the price of the vaccine against the coronavirus as part of an agreement with the European Union. The Pfizer vaccine goes from 15.5 euros […]

Paypal's “super-app” ready to change the face of cryptocurrency

Paypal’s “Super-App” Ready to Change the Face of Crypto?

Jason Plant
Already a union calling on railway workers not to check the pass sanitaire on trains

Already a Union Calling on Railway Workers Not to Check the Pass Sanitaire on Trains

Jason Plant
Bitcoin Price prediction of 250,000 dollars in 2023

Bitcoin at $250,000 Before 2023: This Respected Oracle Maintains its Forecast

Jason Plant
Ethereum cryptocurrency, whose currency is ether.

Ethereum Co-Founder Leaves Cryptocurrency World

Jason Plant

ENTERTAINMENT

Nick Kamen, British star of the 80s, has died at the age of 59.

1980s British Singer and Model Nick Kamen is Dead

Jason Plant
Star Academy singer Lucie Bernardoni suffers side effects after AstraZeneca vaccine

Star Academy Singer Lucie Bernardoni Suffers Side Effects after AstraZeneca Vaccine

Jason Plant
Sarah Harding, in London, in 2017.

Sarah Harding, ex-Girls Aloud, Reveals at 39, She Has Only a Few Months to Live

Jason Plant
Sportall platform will deliver sports in France

Will the New Sportall Platform Revolutionise the Distribution of Sport in France?

Jason Plant

SPORT

Super League: UEFA Resigns Itself to Cancelling all Sanctions Against the 12 Rebellious Clubs

spanner44

FOOTBALL: The body of European football, UEFA, finally had to comply with a court ruling from Madrid against sanctions Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City , Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona can take their breath away. UEFA announced Monday to cancel all disciplinary proceedings, already suspended, against these 12 mutinous […]

France eliminated by Switzerland in the Euro 2021

Euro 2021: The French Eliminated by Switzerland on Penalties

Jason Plant

At the end of a match of unbearable suspense, the reigning world champions lost to the Swiss in the round of 16 on Monday 28th June 2021. The France team lost to Switzerland  (3-3, 4-5 tab), after a breathtaking match in Bucharest (Romania) this Monday 28th June 2021 during the knockout stages of the Euro 2021. Both […]

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar reacts after missing an opportunity against Rennes, during their L1 match on May 9, 2021 at Roazhon Park.

Ligue 1: PSG Sees the Title Fly Away, OM Disappointing, Monaco Again in the Race

Jason Plant

In the top quartet of the championship, Paris Saint-Germain – PSG is the only one to have made a false note this weekend, against Rennes. Lille is still three points ahead. With two days to go, Paris Saint-Germain compromised on Sunday 9th May 2021 its title chances in Rennes (1-1), Monaco got back on the podium and Marseille weakened its fifth place in Europe, in […]

TECH NEWS

Paypal's “super-app” ready to change the face of cryptocurrency

Paypal’s “Super-App” Ready to Change the Face of Crypto?

Jason Plant
Google photos: unlimited free storage is over soon

Google Photos: Unlimited Free Storage is Over Soon

Jason Plant
Starlink, SpaceX's internet network, launched in beta in October 2020.

Starlink: SpaceX’s Internet Service has Already Received 500,000 Pre-Orders

Jason Plant
Crytocurrency update on the Hotbit exchange hack

Hotbit, Victim of a Cyber Attack – Update on the Hack of the 2 Million User Platform

spanner44

LIFESTYLE

Ethylene oxide: Snickers, Bounty, Paw Patrol ... Many ice creams recalled

Ethylene Oxide: Snickers, Bounty, Paw Patrol … Many Ice Creams Recalled

Jason Plant
A 20% VAT tax will apply from this Thursday, July 1, 2021 on products purchased online and not coming from European Union countries

Shein, Wish, Amazon, Alibaba: A New Tax on Your Online Purchases Arrives on July 1st

Jason Plant
More than 60 Ice Creams are being recalled for safety reasons

More than 60 Ice Creams Recalled due to the Presence of a Pesticide Classified as Carcinogenic

Jason Plant
You like well-kept gardens without spending all your free time there ... Tips allow you to combine the useful while keeping the pleasant!

Weed the Garden Without Getting Tired? Here are our Tips

Jason Plant

