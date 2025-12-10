Young People in France Facing Growing Job Discrimination Crisis

A Growing Crisis: Discrimination at Work in France

Job discrimination in France is worsening — and it’s the youngest workers who are paying the highest price.

According to the 18th Barometer of the Défenseure des droits, published in December 2025 in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), young people under 25 are twice as likely to report discrimination compared with workers aged 45 to 54.

This trend marks a sharp increase from previous surveys, raising alarm bells about fairness and equality in France’s job market.

The Numbers Paint a Stark Picture

The study reveals that:

Over 9 in 10 people believe discrimination in employment exists in France.

14% have personally experienced discrimination when applying for a job.

Age is the leading cause of bias (42%), followed by origin or skin colour (21%).

People perceived as Black, Arab, or North African face a risk of discrimination 2.8 times higher than those perceived as white — a steep rise from 2.2 times in 2016.

Beyond recruitment, discrimination continues inside workplaces. Roughly one in five workers say they’ve faced unfair treatment during their career, often tied to gender, background, or age.

Women Still Struggle Behind the “Glass Ceiling”

Women in France remain particularly vulnerable to workplace discrimination.

The 2025 study shows that being a woman doubles the likelihood of experiencing bias compared to men — an increase since 2016.

Key issues include:

Slower career progression and unequal pay .

Persistent barriers to leadership positions .

Higher rates of discrimination even among the most educated (those with Master’s or PhD degrees).

This combination of talent and blocked opportunity reinforces the long-standing “glass ceiling” that continues to shape women’s careers in France.

“A Damaged Youth” and a Silent Response

Claire Hédon, France’s Défenseure des droits, warns that the findings reveal “a damaged youth” — one that risks eroding national cohesion and trust in the long term.

Despite the gravity of the issue, few victims take action:

Only 4% of people discriminated against while job-hunting filed a complaint.

Just 12% took steps after facing workplace discrimination.

Fear of retaliation, lack of awareness of support channels, and a sense of futility contribute to this widespread silence.

Why This Matters for France’s Future

Discrimination doesn’t just harm individuals — it weakens the entire workforce. When highly qualified young people and women are held back due to bias, France loses out on skills, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

Efforts to promote diversity, inclusion, and fair hiring must go beyond declarations. They require practical enforcement, transparent hiring practices, and education campaigns targeting both employers and job seekers.

How Victims Can Seek Help

Anyone facing discrimination in France can turn to several resources:

La Défenseure des droits – offers confidential assistance and guidance.

Anti-discrimination helpline (39 28) – for immediate support.

EU and French employment laws – protect against hiring and workplace discrimination based on gender, race, religion, or age.

Raising awareness and encouraging people to report incidents is crucial to improving working conditions and equality across sectors.