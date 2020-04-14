Confinement: School Will Not be Compulsory on May 11th, announces Jean-Michel Blanquer

This Tuesday 14th April 2020, the Minister of National Education indicated that the return to school will be gradual after confinement.

“The return to school will be gradual. ” In the aftermath of Emmanuel Macron’s televised intervention, the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer clarified on France 2, this Tuesday 14th April 2020, the terms of end of confinement for the approximately 12 million students and the reopening of schools.

The president had assured that nurseries, schools, colleges and high schools could reopen their doors from May 11.







“All points have to be taken into consideration. But what is certain is that not everyone will come back at the same time, “said the Minister.

The school will therefore not be compulsory at the end of confinement. He also mentioned the possibility of a return by “small groups” depending on age, to avoid classes being crowded.

Fear of teachers

Teacher representatives for their part expressed their fears of a re-opening of schools on May 11th.

“It’s all but serious because we are told that all public places are closed, cinemas, theatres, but not schools when we know it is a place of high transmission, high contamination.” Commented Francette Popineau, secretary-general of the Snuipp-FSU, the first union of the primary, to the AFP.







Decision within the next 15 days

For Jean-Michel Blanquer, “the way of doing will be decided in the next 15 days”.

“We will dialogue with families, with school heads, day-care centres.”

Once the children are back in school, what precautionary measures will be taken? Will masks be distributed to children? “If necessary, it will be done,” insists the minister, without giving further details. There will be civility and gestures to teach them. ”

He also clarified that the premises will need to be cleaned. “It will have to do with local communities. “

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)