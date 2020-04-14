No More Books and Appliances, Amazon can only Deliver Essentials

Amazon can only deliver essential items only
Tuesday 14th April 2020, the court of Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) condemned Amazon for not having respected the sanitary measures in its warehouses to face the coronavirus.

Victory (partial) for Amazon employees. Brought to justice because of the opening of its warehouses in France without respecting the sanitary measures imposed against the coronavirus, the online commerce giant was condemned Tuesday 14th April 2020  by the court of  Nanterre  (Hauts-de-Seine).

Food, hygiene and medical products

Sud Commerce had summonsed the American firm, demanding an outright closure of all warehouses in France. If the union has not fully won, Amazon’s activity will be limited to essential goods.

These are only orders for food, hygiene and medical productsIn addition, the deliberation adds that Amazon will no longer be able to deliver books, household appliances, DVDs or even electronic equipment.

A measure that must be put in place within 24 hours, subject to a million euros per day delay.

Contaminated employees in Essonne

The warehouses, therefore, remain open but the activity is considerably reduced. This will last “pending an assessment of epidemic risks by involving staff representatives” to be carried out by Amazon, announced Sud Commerce.

At the beginning of April, four cases had been identified in a warehouse in Brétigny-sur-Orge (Essonne). In addition, the Ministry of Labour had pinned five of the six warehouses for poor protection of employees.

