Covid-19: Scheduled for the End of June in Paris, the Solidays Festival is Cancelled

The Parisian festival Solidays, which was to be held from June 19th to 21st, 2020, is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced the organizers.

After Hellfest, it’s Solidays. Organized by the Solidarité Sida association, the music and solidarity festival which brought together 228,000 people last year is also cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, can be read on the event website.

The latter was to take place from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st June 2020, at the Longchamp racecourse in Paris.

#Solidays ne réenchantera pas le monde cette année. Un coup dur pour notre communauté joyeuse et solidaire. 👉https://t.co/fxByJUozuf pic.twitter.com/C5aKRoOHpf — Festival Solidays (@Solidays) April 13, 2020

“We tried everything”

The organizers have “a heavy heart”. In a long message, they explain that they “tried everything” to maintain the festival at all costs. “The poster was beautiful and the attendance record on the verge of being beaten,” they regret.

This year, the festival was to bring together big names: Sean Paul, Black Eyed Peas, Justice, PNL … “But now, the curtain has dropped, showering our last hopes. Without forgetting the three million euros expected result that will disappear, ” added the organizers.

After considering a postponement in early September – an idea that ultimately “had to be abandoned in the face of too many remaining uncertainties” – they decided to cancel the event. This will not be without consequence.







They detail:

“It immerses Solidarité Sida in a brutal reality. Three million euros of expected result will disappear. So how can we finance the many sick aid and prevention programs carried out or supported through Solidays?”

Call for mobilisation

The Solidarité Sida association is now launching a call for mobilisation, in particular with “loyal public and private partners of the festival”.

She concludes:

“From the beginning of May, of course, those who wish to be reimbursed will be able to request it. Faced with the situation, perhaps some will choose not to do so. At Solidarité Sida, urgency and adversity are part of our daily lives. We are used to it. But there, today, tomorrow, we are going to need your help if we want to hope for a more joyful and united tomorrow.”

