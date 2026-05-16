Council of Europe Migration Shift Explained
Council of Europe Migration Shift Explained: What It Means for Deportations and Human Rights in Europe
Europe’s migration debate has taken a significant turn. A newly adopted declaration by the Council of Europe could quietly reshape how deportation cases are handled across the continent — with potentially far-reaching consequences for migrants, governments, and the future of human rights law.
While not legally binding, this political move signals a shift in tone and priorities among European states. For anyone living in Europe — especially expats, migrants, and those following EU policy — understanding what this means is essential.
Let’s break it down clearly.
What Is the Council of Europe — and Why This Matters
Before diving in, it’s worth clarifying something many people confuse.
The Council of Europe is not the European Union.
It includes 46 countries (more than the EU)
It oversees the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)
It governs the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR)
This court has long acted as a powerful check on national governments — particularly in deportation and asylum cases.
So when the Council of Europe signals a reinterpretation of rights, even informally, it carries serious weight.
The Chișinău Declaration: A Turning Point
At a high-level meeting in Moldova, all member states adopted a migration-focused declaration — the first of its kind.
At its core, the declaration emphasizes something politically important:
States have an “undeniable sovereign right” to control borders
Governments can pursue stronger migration control measures
New approaches like third-country return hubs may gain legitimacy
This marks a shift from a rights-first framing toward a balance between sovereignty and human rights — or, critics argue, a tilt toward enforcement.
Reinterpreting Key Human Rights Protections
The most controversial aspect lies in how the declaration reframes two core rights under the ECHR.
Article 3: Protection from Torture and Inhuman Treatment
This right has traditionally been absolute — meaning no one can be deported to a country where they risk torture or degrading treatment.
The declaration doesn’t remove that principle — but it introduces nuance:
The severity of ill-treatment is described as “relative”
Assessments should consider all circumstances of the case
Why this matters:
This language could allow governments to argue that certain risks do not meet the threshold, making deportations easier to justify.
Example:
A country with poor prison conditions might previously block deportation. Under a stricter interpretation of “severity,” it might no longer qualify.
Article 8: Right to Family and Private Life
Article 8 has often been used to block deportations, especially when migrants have:
Children in the country
Long-term residence
Strong social ties
The declaration introduces a stronger emphasis on state interests:
Deportation can proceed if it serves a “legitimate aim” (e.g. security, public order)
Courts should require “strong reasons” to override government decisions
The shift in practice:
This raises the bar for migrants appealing deportation based on family life — potentially leading to:
More deportations despite family connections
Less judicial intervention
Greater discretion for national governments
Political Pressure Behind the Move
This declaration didn’t emerge in a vacuum.
It follows a 2025 letter signed by leaders from several EU countries, including:
Italy
Denmark
Austria
Belgium
Poland
These governments argued that:
Human rights law had been interpreted too broadly
Deportation decisions were being blocked too often
The system was protecting the “wrong people”
In short, this reflects growing political pressure across Europe to tighten migration control.
Human Rights Groups Push Back
Unsurprisingly, rights organizations are deeply concerned.
Critics argue that this declaration could:
Undermine the independence of the European Court of Human Rights
Create a two-tier system of rights based on migration status
Erode long-standing protections incrementally
Key concerns include:
Political influence over judicial interpretation
Normalisation of deportations to riskier countries
Reduced safeguards for vulnerable individuals
Groups like Amnesty International warn this could be the beginning of a gradual weakening of universal human rights protections.
Link to the EU Migration Pact
Timing is everything — and this declaration arrives just before the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum comes into force (June 2026).
That pact already includes:
Faster asylum processing
Expanded detention powers
Increased border controls
More deportation mechanisms
Why the declaration matters here:
Although separate from the EU, the Council of Europe’s stance could:
Provide legal and political cover for stricter policies
Influence how courts interpret new migration laws
Reduce successful legal challenges
In effect, it aligns broader European legal thinking with the EU’s tougher migration approach.
What This Means in Real Life
For people living in Europe — especially expats and migrants — the impact could become visible in several ways.
Potential Changes Ahead
Deportation cases may be decided faster
Appeals based on family life could be harder to win
More deportations to third countries may occur
Legal protections may become more narrowly interpreted
Example Scenario
Imagine a non-EU resident in France with a family and children in school.
Previously:
Courts might block deportation based on family life (Article 8)
Going forward:
Authorities may argue deportation serves a legitimate aim
Courts may defer more to government decisions
The result? A higher likelihood of removal.
A Broader Shift in European Policy
Zooming out, this reflects a broader trend across Europe:
Migration policy is becoming more restrictive
Governments are asserting greater control over borders
Legal frameworks are being reinterpreted, not rewritten
That last point is key.
No laws have been formally changed — but how they are interpreted and applied may evolve significantly.
The Bottom Line
This declaration doesn’t change the law overnight — but it signals where Europe is heading.
The key takeaway:
Europe is moving toward a model where migration control carries more weight, and human rights protections are interpreted more narrowly in deportation cases.
Whether this leads to a fairer balance or a weakening of protections will depend on how courts apply these ideas in practice over the coming months and years.
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