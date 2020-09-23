Covid-19: around forty additional contaminations at the University of Rennes 1

In addition to the 43 medical, pharmacy and dental students who tested positive on September 13th, 2020, 47 more were infected, announces the ARS.

90 students from the health centre of the University of Rennes 1 have tested positive for Covid-19. The Brittany Regional Health Agency informed Rennes, this Wednesday, September 23, 2020, of 24 additional cases in medical school, 3 in dentistry and 20 in pharmacy.

On Sunday 13th September, the authorities announced the contamination of 43 students. “The health surveys conclude that they took place in particular during evenings in drinking establishments, while the University of Rennes 1 has strictly prohibited any integration evening. ”

In medicine alone, 300 screenings have taken place.