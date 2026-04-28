Gusts at More than 100 km/h, Numerous Storms across France… for the Weekend of May 1st?

The weather forecast is that it will become stormy, hot and rainy over a large part of France for the weekend of 1st May. The forecast for this weekend.

Instability is becoming widespread in France. Showers, which turn could turn into a storm, sometimes accompanied by hail in places, will multiply for the weekend of the 1st May 2026, and during the first week of the month.

The maximum temperatures will, this weekend, still sometimes be four to six degrees higher than the values at the end of April. A great mildness nevertheless attenuated in the north-west of the country, due to a noticeable wind. And in the south, the sea wind and autan will blow strongly, as our maps show.

Peaks above 25°C are expected in the north and south this weekend, but stormy bursts will begin to multiply and become widespread. Stormy deterioration should more generally affect a good western half of the country between Saturday 2nd May and Sunday 3rd May 2026 with a greater storm potential in the southwest. Yann Amice – Meteorologist

Thunderstorms from Wednesday

This Wednesday 29th April, locally stormy showers may bud between Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Charentes and the Basque Country, but also over the Aquitaine Basin, the Alps and the Pyrenees.

Thursday 30th April, the risk of stormy showers will extend more generally to the entire Atlantic coast and the southern half of the country, with more marked activity between Aquitaine and the south of the Massif Central.

The instability will continue

Friday 1st May, it is in the Pyrenees, Poitou-Charentes, Centre-Val de Loire and Normandy that new stormy pulsations will flourish, with some possible overflows towards the Paris basin.

“It’s this Friday, May 1st that will be the hottest day of the week nationally, anticipates meteorologist Yann Amice. And this warm air in the low layer and the small altitude forcing will be sufficient to lead to a further rainy and stormy deterioration from the west on Saturday 2nd May and an extension of this unstable weather with heavy showers on Sunday 3rd May over a good part from France. An instability which should continue at the beginning of next week.