61 cases of Covid-19 at the ICN Business School in Nancy, 750 Students in Distance Learning

Since the start of the school year on September 2, 2020, the ICN Business School in Nancy, a school located on the Artem Campus, has recorded 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

While some rumours point to a giant barbecue as a source of the contamination, it is currently not possible to identify the way in which the virus has really spread. One thing remains certain, however, the situation forced Florence Legros, Director General of the ICN, to suspend face-to-face classes for 750 students in Grande Ecole Masters.

The school remains open

From this morning until October 5th, 750 students will therefore have to be content with distance learning courses. As the management school indicates, this does not mean that the establishment is closed, on the contrary. For Bachelor students or interns, face-to-face classes continue.

The institution is also reassuring on the number of people infected. With 1,700 students on the Nancy site, the ratio is rather positive.

