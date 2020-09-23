Covid-19: Meurthe-et-Moselle Placed in Alert Zone, What This Means

Meurthe-et-Moselle has to face new measures because of the Covid-19 epidemic
The Minister of Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran announced the passage of Meurthe-et-Moselle in the alert zone this Wednesday 23rd September. Explanations.

Olivier VéranMinister of Solidarity and Health, announced the passage of Meurthe-et-Moselle in the alert zone this Wednesday 23rd September 2020. As for the 68 other departments concerned, this passage is the result of an incidence rate greater than 50.

If we refer to the latest report communicated by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Grand Est , the department currently has an incidence rate of 52.2.

Reduced gathering gauge

Like the Bas-Rhin or the Marne, the Meurthe-et-Moselle will experience new restrictions from Monday 28th September 2020. Among them, the lowering of the authorized people during gatherings. Parties, weddings, raffles, associative events, birthdays or even communions, should indeed take place in small groups, that is to say with less than thirty people.

Therefore, those in charge of multi-purpose halls and party halls will have to respect this measure and ensure that the events they host are in accordance with national guidelines.

In view of the situation, the prefect of Meurthe-et-MoselleArnaud Cochet, may also take additional measures deemed “relevant”, as expressed by Olivier Véran. 

