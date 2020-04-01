Coronavirus Covid-19: France has Passed the 4,000 mark, 6,017 People in Intensive Care

Wednesday 1st April 2020, France registers 4032 deaths linked to the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic. 6,017 people are in intensive care. The details.

France has surpassed the symbolic bar of 4,000 dead, linked to Coronavirus Covid-19, this Wednesday 1st April 2020, since the start of the pandemic. It records precisely 4,032 deaths, or 509 more in 24 hours, reported Jérôme Salomon, the director-general of health in his daily report.

6,017 people are in intensive care.







24,639 people are currently hospitalized. Since March 1, 10,035 people considered to be healed have returned to their homes.

Yesterday, the country recorded 3,523 deaths and 5,565 people in intensive care .

Evacuation of patients to Brittany and Occitanie

Two medical TGVs evacuated Wednesday from Paris to Brittany 36 patients of coronavirus in intensive care. It was the first operation of its kind since Ile-de-France. These patients were transferred to hospitals in Rennes, Saint-Brieuc and Brest.







Another evacuation took place this Wednesday from the Grand-Est to Occitanie. The first 71-year-old patient was transferred by plane to Toulouse airport to be admitted to Montauban hospital. Between now and Friday, the operation will be renewed to welcome 18 patients from the Grand-Est to Occitanie.

Christophe Castaner then Olivier Véran in the Senate recalled what seems obvious in this period: “we do not go on vacation during confinement” .

The Minister of the Interior stressed that otherwise, it was “endangering those close to us and our fellow citizens”. He recalled that non-compliance with the rules will lead to sanctions.

Zone C returns to the Easter holiday period Saturday 4th April.

359,000 fines issued

Lack of containment is a reality. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that 5.8 million checks have been carried out since the start of confinement, resulting in 359,000 fines issued.

The Macron premium of 1000 euros may double

Initially raised to 1,000 euros, the exceptional purchasing bonus premium will be able to rise to 2,000 euros, Labor Minister Muriel Pénicaud confirmed on Wednesday after a Council of Ministers.

It may double on condition of a profit-sharing agreement in the company, “either existing or concluded before August 31st, 2020,” said the minister.

The premium may be adjusted according to the working conditions of the employees “who are at the front” during the health crisis: cashiers and hostesses, stevedores, delivery men, food industry employees, etc.

The start of the delayed income declaration

Initially scheduled for April 9, the 2019 tax return is postponed to April 20th, announced Gérald Darmanin Tuesday evening.

Note that the tax audits are also suspended.

Service vouchers distributed to 60,000 homeless people

Particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, the homeless will be the object of aid from the government, which wishes to strengthen its support system for the homeless.

The Minister of Housing, Julien Denormandie, indicated that service vouchers will be distributed to 60,000 homeless people to buy basic necessities (food, hygiene, etc.).

Financial assistance amounting to seven euros per day per person.

Fuel prices continue to fall

Since the beginning of January 2020, prices at the pump have been very low. Between January 10th and March 20th, we can see in France a drop of more than 23 cents in diesel, almost 20 cents in SP98, more than 21 cents in SP95 and more than 20 cents in SP95-E10.

A situation that should last, told the news the president of the French Union of Petroleum Industries (UFIP), Olivier Ghent.

Wimbledon tennis tournament cancelled

No Olympic Games, no Roland-Garros, no Euro… and no Wimbledon tournament, the organizers announced on Wednesday. And not even a postponement, as for Roland-Garros, shifted in September.

The Grand Slam tournament on grass which was to take place from June 29th to July 12th, 2020 is purely and simply cancelled. The next edition will take place in 2021.

