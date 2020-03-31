Coranavirus Covid-19: 3,523 Deaths, 5,565 People in Intensive Care… The Results in France this Tuesday

Tuesday 31st March 2020, the Director-General of Health announced the latest official report on Coronavirus Covid-19 in France: 3,523 deaths, 5,565 serious cases and 9,044 people healed.

After crossing the 3000 death mark yesterday, France today counts Tuesday 31st March, 3,523 deaths linked to Coronavirus Covid-19 since March 1st. It is 499 more people than yesterday.

5,565 people are in intensive care, 458 more in 24 hours. In his speech, Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, insisted on this figure, “the one that will have the most impact” on our ability to treat.







In this daily report, there are also 52,128 cases of contamination confirmed by the test. 9,044 people left the hospital cured.

An ultra-fast detection test

Based in Brittany, this company has just developed an ultra-rapid detection test for Coronavirus Covid-19.

Aimed at professionals, this is the first serological test developed and manufactured in France. The result, available in fifteen minutes, reads like a pregnancy test.

Some markets may reopen

According to a decision of the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Federation of Markets, a quarter of the 10,000 French food markets, covered or not, are finally authorized to reopen.

The sanitary conditions will, however, be very strict, promises the government. They will mainly be those present in medium-sized towns, which should allow certain producers to sell their stocks.

Mass production of masks

Emmanuel Macron assured him this Tuesday, during his visit to a mask factory in Saint-Barthélémy d’Anjou, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire): France will now be able to produce 15 million protective masks by week.







After having swelled its ranks, the factory is indeed running at full speed to increase its production: every day, there are 270,000 FFP2 masks (or nearly 2 million per week) and 450,000 surgical masks (3 million per week), that are made there.

In addition, France has ordered a billion masks and is organizing an “airlift” with China, the first delivery of 8.5 million masks arrived on Monday. The second delivery from China of 12 million masks is expected on Wednesday, the president said.

New chloroquine study

Her name is Hycovid. A study, presented this Tuesday, will be launched on 1,300 patients deemed “at risk” at the Angers University Hospital with 32 other establishments. Objective: to judge the effectiveness of chloroquine in combating the coronavirus.

This study, which is expected to start Wednesday 1st April will respond “to the highest methodological criteria” according to its initiators. In parallel, another study called Discovery is underway in several countries of the European Union. It also relates to hydroxychloroquine.

Macron premium could double

Initially raised to 1,000 euros, the exceptional purchasing power premium could rise to 2,000 euros, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy and Finance announced on Tuesday. But under certain conditions.

An ordinance will be presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers, to authorize and supervise this modulation. It will take into account working conditions in companies, which could vary depending on the possibility of teleworking or not, the obligation to go to your workplace, etc.

Finally, the period for paying it could be extended until August 31, 2020.

A bonus for the self-employed and very small businesses

Something promised, something due. As announced by the government, small businesses with a turnover of less than one million euros and the self-employed forced to cease their activity will be able to benefit from the solidarity fund, through a tax-free premium up to 1,500 euros. It is possible, from this Tuesday, to claim it on the tax site.

Note that to benefit from the bonus, you must have suffered a drop in turnover of at least 70% in March 2020 compared to that achieved in March 2019, or have been subject to an administrative closure (such as restaurants and bars).

The youngest recorded victim in Europe was 12 years old

The emotion is strong in Belgium , where a 12-year-old girl, infected with the coronavirus, died after several days of fever, we learned on Tuesday.

To date, it is the youngest victim of the pandemic in Europe.

