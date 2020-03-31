Coronavirus Covid-19: Government Delays Start of Tax Return to April 20th

Originally scheduled for April 9th, 2020, the 2019 tax return is postponed to April 20th, due to the coronavirus crisis, announced Gérald Darmanin.

A direct consequence of confinement. Tuesday 31st March 2020, Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Action and Public Accounts, announced that the 2019 tax return will be delayed. Initially scheduled for April 9th, it can be done online or on paper from April 20th.

Dans le contexte exceptionnel que nous connaissons, j’ai décidé de décaler de quelques semaines la période durant laquelle les Français pourront déclarer leurs revenus pour l’année 2019.

👉 Cette année, la déclaration de revenus 2019 se fera à partir du 20 avril. #JT20H pic.twitter.com/Zl2agGUfyd — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) March 31, 2020



In this televised speech, the minister clarified that the operation of the source tax, in force since 2019, is useful during the coronavirus crisis.







“He accompanies the difficulties of life during this period of crisis, even if he was not created for that. “

Tax audits suspended

The Minister invited taxpayers to go to the tax site to find out their deadline for completing their declaration by region. It is also possible to contact the tax centre directly.

For those who make their declaration on paper, they will also be entitled to “an additional month, especially those who have to go to public finance centres, ” said Gérald Darmanin.







Tax audits are also suspended. Please note that there will be no new ones during the containment period in shutdown areas such as catering.

