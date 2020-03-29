Coronavirus: In the Event of a Repeat Breach of Confinement, you Risk a 200 Euro Fine

A decree was published this Sunday 29th March 2020 in the Official Journal of the government to toughen up measures that limit, among other things, the movement of French people.

The bill promises to be even saltier for those who still do not respect confinement.

According to a decree published this Sunday 29th March 2020 in the Official Journal, the government increased the fine for the refractory to 200 euros in the event of recidivism within fifteen days.







And, in the event of recurrence, this fixed fine may be increased to 450 euros if it is not paid within 45 days, with an additional delay of two weeks in the event of electronic payment.

The amount of the fixed fine for non-compliance with the measures has not changed since March 18. Contrary to what we announced earlier, this fine is still 135 euros or 375 euros in the event of an increase.







Containment extended for two weeks

As a reminder, the government announced this Friday 27th March that the extension of the containment period. These are therefore two additional new weeks which await the French, summoned to stay at home until April 15th to stem the epidemic of coronavirus.

“The fight is just beginning. The first 15 days of April will be more difficult than the two weeks that have just passed, “said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe yesterday Saturday during a press briefing.

To date, in France, 319 people have died in the hospital in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,314 people have died since the start of the epidemic. The health authorities also identify 37,575 cases positive for the coronavirus.

