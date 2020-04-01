Coronavirus: Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Cancelled

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled. It was initially scheduled from June 29th to July 12th 2020 in the United Kingdom.

The organisers send spectators back to the 2021 edition, which will take place from June 28th to July 11th, 2021.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

This is a first for the London tournament since 1945.







381 deaths in 24 hours

The UK is heavily affected by the virus. By Tuesday 31 st March 2020, 381 people had died from Covid-19, for a total of 1,789 deaths. A 27% increase in the number of deaths within 24 hours.

