Coronavirus: Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Cancelled

Due to the coronavirus, the Wimbledon tennis tournament is cancelled
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Wimbledon tennis tournament has been cancelled. It was initially scheduled from June 29th to July 12th 2020 in the United Kingdom.

Bad news for fans of the yellow ball. Originally scheduled from June 29th to July 12th, 2020, the Wimbledon tennis tournament was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers send spectators back to the 2021 edition, which will take place from June 28th to July 11th, 2021.

This is a first for the London tournament since 1945.



381 deaths in 24 hours

The UK is heavily affected by the virus. By Tuesday 31 st March 2020, 381 people had died from Covid-19, for a total of 1,789 deaths. A 27% increase in the number of deaths within 24 hours. 

