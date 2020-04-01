Containment: The Macron bonus of 1000 Euros can be Doubled

The government confirmed on Wednesday 1st April that the exceptional purchasing work bonus of 1000 euros could be increased.

After the Bonus for caregivers and health personnel announced by Emmanuel Macron, the government confirmed Wednesday 1st April 2020 that the exceptional bonus of purchasing power of 1000 euros, called Macron bonus, could be increased to 2000 euros, under certain conditions.

@BrunoLeMaire annonce que la prime défiscalisée et désocialisée de 1 000€ pourra être versée jusqu’au 31 août et s’il y a un accord d’intéressement et de participation elle pourra être portée à 2 000€ @BFMTV — Gaëtane MESLIN (@gaetanemeslin) March 31, 2020

Who can benefit from it?

To benefit from the current Macron bonus of 1,000 euros, Minister Bruno Le Maire had first indicated that he had lifted the condition (originally hardened for 2020 ) for companies with less than 250 employees, to have to sign an agreement Incentive to be able to pay this premium, exempt from social charges and tax-exempt.

Nous suspendrons, pour les entreprises de moins de 250 salariés, l’obligation d’avoir un accord d’intéressement pour qu’elles puissent verser une prime sans charges et sans impôts jusqu’à 1000€ afin de récompenser les salariés qui se rendent sur leur lieu de travail @franceinfo — Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) March 24, 2020



On Wednesday 1st April, the order authorizing and regulating this bonus modulation was presented to the Council of Ministers. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud clarified that this bonus which can be raised to 2000 euros can be paid, “if there is a profit-sharing agreement in the company, either existing or concluded before August 31, 2020 “.







The bonus may be “adjusted according to the working conditions of the employees”. A means of “rewarding employees who are at the front: checkout hosts and hostesses, handlers, delivery people, food industry employees … who keep their work stations during this period”.

Muriel Pénicaud (ministre du Travail) : “La prime exceptionnelle pourra être modulée en fonction des conditions de travail des salariés pendant la crise” pic.twitter.com/PDLwlDHDyB — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 1, 2020



The Minister of Labor said that to date, “337,000 companies have applied for partial unemployment for 3.6 million workers.”

Mardi soir, ce sont 337 000 entreprises et 3,6 millions de salariés protégés par le chômage partiel.

Nous protégeons l’emploi et les compétences.#coronavirus — Muriel Pénicaud (@murielpenicaud) April 1, 2020

