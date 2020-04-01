Containment: The Macron bonus of 1000 Euros can be Doubled

Finance
The Macron bonus could be increased to 2,000 euros for employees, said Bruno Le Maire Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Containment: The Macron bonus of 1000 Euros can be Doubled

The government confirmed on Wednesday 1st April that the exceptional purchasing work bonus of 1000 euros could be increased.

After the Bonus for caregivers and health personnel announced by Emmanuel Macron, the government confirmed Wednesday 1st April 2020 that the exceptional bonus of purchasing power of 1000 euros, called Macron bonus,  could be increased to 2000 euros, under certain conditions. 

Who can benefit from it?

To benefit from the current Macron bonus of 1,000 euros, Minister Bruno Le Maire had first indicated that he had lifted the condition (originally hardened for 2020 ) for companies with less than 250 employees, to have to sign an agreement Incentive to be able to pay this premium, exempt from social charges and tax-exempt.


On Wednesday 1st April, the order authorizing and regulating this bonus modulation was presented to the Council of Ministers. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Labor Muriel Pénicaud clarified that this bonus which can be raised to 2000 euros can be paid, “if there is a profit-sharing agreement in the company, either existing or concluded before August 31, 2020 “.



The bonus may be “adjusted according to the working conditions of the employees”. A means of “rewarding employees who are at the front: checkout hosts and hostesses, handlers, delivery people, food industry employees … who keep their work stations during this period”.


The Minister of Labor said that to date, “337,000 companies have applied for partial unemployment for 3.6 million workers.”

Containment: The Macron bonus of 1000 Euros can be Doubled 1

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Related Posts

The French Ministry of Finance has received more than 11 million euros from Apple. -

Apple Pays More than 11 Million Euros to French Tax Authorities

Jason Plant
Great New Paid to Read (PTR) 2

Great New Paid to Read (PTR)

Jason Plant
A new local currency for Lorient soon to be launched

Lorient: The New Local Currency Soon on the Shelves?

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of