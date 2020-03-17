Coronavirus: The Roland-Garros Tournament Postponed to September

Tuesday 17th March 2020, the organizers of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, disputed in Paris, announced its postponement to September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Euro football, the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. The world of sport was already stopped for several days, it will be still for a few weeks.







From September 20 to October 4

On Tuesday 17th March 2020, the tournament organizers announced the postponement of the Grand Slam from September 20th to October 4th. It was initially scheduled to take place from May 24th to June 7th. But due to the coronavirus pandemic which rages in France and in the world, the edition will take place after the summer.

Le tournoi de #RolandGarros se jouera du 20 septembre au 4 octobre 2020 pic.twitter.com/oNMMAlvfRF — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020



The French Tennis Federation indicates:

“If no one today can predict what the health situation will be on May 18, the containment measures in force make it impossible to prepare and therefore organize it on the dates initially planned. In fact, to preserve the health of its employees, service providers and suppliers in a responsible manner during the preparation period, the FFT has decided to adopt the only scenario which will reconcile the organization of the tournament in 2020 and the fight against COVID-19.”

The 13th coronation for Nadal?

A “difficult decision” in the words of the president of the FFT, Bernard Guidicelli, when the tournament was to open in two months. The 2020 edition should notably be marked by the arrival of night matches on the central court, the Philippe-Chatrier. It shouldn’t be too much at this time of year. It remains to be seen whether Rafael Nadal will win the title a 13th time.

