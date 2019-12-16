Weather in Charente: No Rain, A Little Sun and Plenty of Clouds

Weather in Charente: No Rain, A Little Sun and Plenty of Clouds
The weather in Charente will be milder with plenty of clouds

WEATHER: The weather in Charente is milder today, with no rain but with plenty of clouds, and a bit of sunshine in between

The weather in Charente is mild this morning although the sky is overcast, no rain this morning at 8:00 am.

Meteo France forecasts rather good weather this Monday with a sky covered by high altitude clouds, which will become more threatening in the evening.


The weather will remain dry this Monday, with perhaps the glimpse of sunshine in any gaps of the clouds.  Temperatures will be good with a maximum of 15 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac. The wind will be moderate to strong.

The week will be variable with a dominance all the same good weather.

Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
Afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

