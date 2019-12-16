Strike of December 16th: Blocking of the Bus Depot in Rouen

The TCAR depot in Darnétal (Seine-Maritime) was blocked by demonstrators, Monday, December 16, 2019, in Rouen.

To protest the pension reform, demonstrators blocked a bus depot near Rouen. The network was disrupted in the morning of Monday 16th December 2019.

TCAR bus depot was blocked by demonstrators anti- pension reform project, Monday 16th December 2019, in Darnétal near Rouen (Seine-Maritime)

Return to normal at the end of the morning

Between 150 and 200 people – unionists from various backgrounds as well as yellow vests – took over access to the depot from 4:30 a.m.

“No bus has left since, said a union member.”

Shopping caddies were also placed in front of the gates, lit trash fires, in front of staff members, who remained in the compound.

On the road, disturbances at La Motte

Announced since last weekend, this action was particularly aimed at encouraging public transport agents to join in a more visible manner the protest movement against the reform led by the Prime Minister.


It was initially, according to our information, to last until around 9 am, and the first general meetings of the various professions, with a view to organizing the day for Tuesday 17th December.

The first bus did not leave the Darnétal depot until 9:55 a.m. And complete circulation was not yet assured on the network:

We should find a return to normal within two hours, certified TCAR.

No other comments on the blocking movement – which stopped its activities all morning – were made by the transport company.
In addition, a distribution of leaflets organized by fifteen firefighters disrupted traffic on the Nationale 338, at the end of the South 3. Several hundred meters of traffic jams were caused before the Motte roundabout.

