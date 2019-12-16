Strike of December 16th: Blocking of the Bus Depot in Rouen

To protest the pension reform, demonstrators blocked a bus depot near Rouen. The network was disrupted in the morning of Monday 16th December 2019.

A TCAR bus depot was blocked by demonstrators anti- pension reform project, Monday 16th December 2019, in Darnétal near Rouen (Seine-Maritime).

#grevedu16decembre

Des #Giletsjaunes et des syndicalistes bloquent les entrées du dépôt de la TCAR, le réseau de transport de #Rouen, depuis 4h30. “Aucun bus n’est sorti depuis”, indique une syndicaliste. pic.twitter.com/4SkoY1QC1L — Mathieu Normand (@oMatnor) December 16, 2019

Return to normal at the end of the morning

Between 150 and 200 people – unionists from various backgrounds as well as yellow vests – took over access to the depot from 4:30 a.m.

“No bus has left since, said a union member.”

Shopping caddies were also placed in front of the gates, lit trash fires, in front of staff members, who remained in the compound.

16/12/2019-En raison du blocage du dépôt TCAR par des manifestants, aucun bus ne circule. Le métro, les lignes VTNI et TAE circulent normalement. #reseauastuce — Réseau Astuce (@reseauastuce) December 16, 2019

On the road, disturbances at La Motte

Announced since last weekend, this action was particularly aimed at encouraging public transport agents to join in a more visible manner the protest movement against the reform led by the Prime Minister.







It was initially, according to our information, to last until around 9 am, and the first general meetings of the various professions, with a view to organizing the day for Tuesday 17th December.

#Greve16Decembre à #Rouen

Le premier bus vient de partir du dépôt. Il va tout de même falloir du temps avant de réorganiser le trafic. “Au moins une heure”, assurent plusieurs conducteurs.@76actu pic.twitter.com/gnl6Wne6f7 — Mathieu Normand (@oMatnor) December 16, 2019

The first bus did not leave the Darnétal depot until 9:55 a.m. And complete circulation was not yet assured on the network:

We should find a return to normal within two hours, certified TCAR.

No other comments on the blocking movement – which stopped its activities all morning – were made by the transport company.

<

In addition, a distribution of leaflets organized by fifteen firefighters disrupted traffic on the Nationale 338, at the end of the South 3. Several hundred meters of traffic jams were caused before the Motte roundabout.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)