Coronavirus: 264 Deaths, 9,134 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

On the second day of the restrictive measures taken by the French state, life got organized. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus Covid-19 continues to claim lives.

Containment, day two. The day after the implementation of travel restrictions for at least 15 days , the French women organize themselves. Objective: to continue living while limiting outings, while the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

According to the latest assessment communicated Wednesday by Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, the Hexagon now has 264 dead and 9,134 positive cases. 3,626 people are hospitalized. Among the deaths, 7% were under 65 years of age.







All regions are now affected by coronavirus, in particular “Île-de-France, the Grand-Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Corsica, Hautes-de-France and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. He detailed.

“We are facing an epidemic which is spreading and worsening,” he said, recalling that compliance with confinement remains “essential”.

What results abroad?

Worldwide, there are more than 212,000 positive cases and 8,092 deceased patients.

157 countries are affected. Europe appears to be the epicentre of the epidemic, with more than 3,500 dead. Italy, with 2,978 dead, is the most affected country after China.







The fine increases to 135 euros

The Minister of the Interior had announced it. From 35 euros, the fine for unjustified displacement has now increased to 135 euros, for non-compliance with containment measures.







The decree published this Wednesday in the Official Journal specifies that it can be increased to 375 euros.

The notwithstanding certificate not valid on a smartphone

Presenting an exit certificate on honour or professional proof for employees becomes a daily gesture.

However, the government said on Wednesday that “for now, only valid official certificates printed or those written on free paper”, downloadable from the official website of the Ministry of the Interior .

The mobile certificate is therefore not valid, as indicated by the authorities the day before.

Markets “where we see crowds” will be closed

After our images released by actu Paris , showing scenes of crowds crisscrossing market stalls and crowded shopping streets in the capital, Minister of Health Olivier Véran reacted. The Minister announced the closure of the markets “where we see crowds”.

The sale of restricted paracetamol

Since Wednesday, pharmacies can only deliver one box of paracetamol (500 mg or 1g) per person with no symptoms, two if not.

The National Medicines Safety Agency invites patients and professionals alike to “respect the rules of good use” and warns “of the need not to prescribe, nor to dispense or unnecessarily store paracetamol-based medicines”.

The bells will ring 10 minutes on March 25th

Wednesday 25th March 2020, at 7.30 pm, the bells of all the country’s churches will ring for ten minutes, the Bishops of France announced on Wednesday, in order to deliver a message of “fraternity”.

Bakeries open 7 days a week

In order to meet the high demand from consumers, the government has authorized all bakeries in France to remain open during the confinement period, 7 days a week.

No shortage of bread or other products is to be expected, the sector being recognized as a “priority” by the government.

Electronic cigarette stores open

In addition to tobacco bars, the tobacco sale only part of which remains open during containment, the government has issued an order authorizing electronic cigarette stores to open.

Eurovision postponed

There will be no 65th edition of Eurovision this year, coronavirus requires. The organizers announced it on Wednesday. The competition was to take place from 12 to 16 May next, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Sidaction postponed

Same situation on the Sidaction side. The organizers also announced its postponement this Wednesday.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans postponed to September

Same reaction from the organizers of the biggest endurance race in the world. On Wednesday, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest announced the postponement of the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which was to be held on June 13th and 14th. The race is postponed to September 19 and 20, 2020.

A few days earlier The 24 Hours of Moto also announced their postponement, to September 5th and 6th.

The IOC stays the course: Tokyo Olympics goal

On the other hand, the IOC persists and signs. Unlike all the major international sports competitions, the International Olympic Committee believes that the Tokyo Games could well take place on the dates initially scheduled, from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

What some internal IOC voices dispute.

