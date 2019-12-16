Cognac: Video Surveillance will be Deployed in Early 2020

The first cameras in Cognac will finally arrive in January, a little later than expected. The departmental downstream has fallen, Onet will be the provider.

They were delayed on ignition. Scheduled for implementation in October, video surveillance cameras, or video protection will finally arrive in town centre of Cognac next January.

” The administrative processing of the file took a little more time than expected,” explains Patrick Velluet, the head of the municipal police, coordinator of this project approved during the municipal council in July (1). The ad hoc departmental committee gave a favourable opinion last Wednesday and authorized their installation for a period of five years (renewable).

As a reminder, these cameras, two to start with, will be installed one at Place François-Ier, at a fixed location, and the other, nomadic, "within a defined perimeter, subject to a declaration and authorization from the prefecture at each trip, it is very structured ", underlines Patrick Velluet.







And the manager recalled that the choice of these sites follows “the recommendations defined by the national police”.

Transparency

The Onet company was mandated to install this system with significant technical constraints. Screens, servers, data security, power, wired or radio link …

“It is a big operation which will also require a little time”, notes the chief of the municipal police. It will be carried out under the supervision of an ethics committee, the first meeting of which is scheduled for January.

Chaired by Mayor Michel Gourinchas (or his representative), this committee will be composed of two elected members of the majority, two elected members of the opposition, a representative of the national police, the League for Human Rights, the committee of defence of public services, the chamber of commerce and industry, national education, and a representative of each neighbourhood committee. “We want all voices to be present as much as possible so that there is total transparency on this subject”, points Michel Gourinchas.

Ultimately, fifteen other cameras should follow throughout Cognac.

The amount of the program authorisation voted this summer by the municipality amounts to a total of 300,000 euros, spread over three years (77,000 euros in 2020).

As required by law, the City will set up a video surveillance camera signalling device at the entrances to the agglomeration, located so as to be seen by each user.

(1) By majority minus three votes against (of councillors of the municipal majority) and two abstentions.

