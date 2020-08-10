Cycling: It’s Official, Romain Bardet is Leaving AG2R to Join Sunweb

CYCLING: The French cyclist, Romain Bardet will try something else, abroad

Romain Bardet will undoubtedly make his last Tour de France in the AG2R colours within a few weeks. As already known for quite some time, the Frenchman has just signed a contract for two with the German team of Sunweb. “This opportunity comes at the right time in my career and I am very motivated to work with this team and this group of very promising riders”, explains the 28-year-old Auvergnat, whose desire to see elsewhere has, therefore, took precedence over fidelity to the colours earth and sky. 

For the German team, this recruitment will fill the void of a true leader of grand tours after Dumoulin’s return last summer. “We are very enthusiastic about this recruitment,” explains Iwan Spekenbrink, the team boss. Romain is a very complete rider with a big track record and who can offer us many options ”.

