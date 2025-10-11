Lecornu Prime Minister: Who Leaves, Who Stays, Who Hesitates Within the Common Base?

TIME TO CHOOSE: The common base has been shattered in recent days, and the Prime Minister can only count on dispersed forces. We take stock

It is Saturday evening and negotiations continue to try to form one government as soon as possible around Sébastien Lecornu and save what can still be saved. This is an opportunity to focus on the common base, this famous central block which has gone up in smoke in recent days. Who wants to be there next? Who says “stop”? Who says “yeah, meh”? We take stock.

Those who came out of the pool

Led by their leader, who a week ago precipitated the fall of the first Lecornu government, the Republicans decided on Saturday not to participate in the next government team.

The political bureau, a body acquired by Bruno Retailleau, resigning Interior Minister and president of LR, decided that the party would now be content with “text-by-text support”.

In the process, the Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI), which has a large group in the Senate but only a few deputies, took a similar decision. The party created by Jean-Louis Borloo promised “loyal, vigilant and demanding collaboration” but warned that he would not vote for the budget “at any cost”.

Those who feel the water with the tip of their foot

“It is the decision of the President of the Republic. ” Gabriel Attal, president of the group and of the Macronist Renaissance party, seemed to temper the annoyance he had expressed in recent days as the hypothesis of Sébastien Lecornu’s reappointment to Matignon became clearer.

He had called Emmanuel Macron to “share power” but simply tweeted that “the only issue that is worthwhile now is to provide France with a budget”, promising to “work hard on it”.

Several Renaissance ministers are, however, in possible departure proceedings. Either by conviction: Agnès Pannier-Runacher, who has been part of all the executives since 2018, said that the new Prime Minister should not have come from the Macronist camp. Either by presidential ambition: Gérald Darmanin or Aurore Bergé could be shown the exit.

The party d’Édouard Philippe, Horizons, opposed to any return to the 2023 pension reform, continues to pose the threat of support without participation. He is waiting for “what the Prime Minister will propose for the country”.

Those who jump into icy water

The MoDem, including the boss and former Prime Minister François Bayrou has always been constant in his loyalty to Emmanuel Macron since 2017, reacted Saturday evening to the reappointment of Sébastien Lecornu.

Assuring him of his “total commitment”, the president of the group Marc Fesneau nevertheless wanted the latter to make known “the government’s intentions” in budgetary matters.

He also ordered the tenant of Matignon to “propose to Parliament a new path to ensure the political stability of the country”.