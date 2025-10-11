Agreement in Gaza: The Release of Israeli Hostages will Begin Monday Morning, Indicates Hamas

MIDDLE EAST: In the process, Israel will have to release around 2,000 Palestinian detainees from its prisons

Deliverance seems closer and closer. While the preparations for summit planned in Egypt at the start of the week, a senior official continues Hamas indicates this Saturday that the release of the 48 hostages, mainly israelis, detained at Gaza, will start Monday morning.

“In accordance with the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange should begin Monday morning as agreed, and there are no new developments on this subject”, declared Osama Hamdane. Among these hostages, 20 are presumed alive.

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange

After the release of these people, Israel must release around 2,000 detainees palestinians from its prisons, in accordance with the terms of the first stage of a ceasefire agreement signed by the two parties under American mediation.