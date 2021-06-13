Val-d’Oise: A 3-year-old Girl Drowns in Enghien-les-Bains

Saturday 12th June 2021, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool in Enghien-les-Bains, in Val-d’Oise.

A 3-year-old girl was drowned on Saturday 12th June 2021 at 6:25 p.m. in Enghien-les-Bains, in Val-d’Oise.

The accident took place in a swimming pool in a pavilion located on Boulevard Cotte.

Taken to hospital

While the young victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, his father gave him cardiac massages.

Supported by the firefighters, the girl regained respiratory activity and transported to the Robert-Debré hospital in Paris.