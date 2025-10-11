Israel – Hamas Agreement: Macron will Travel to Egypt on Monday to Support the “Implementation” of the Plan

MIDDLE EAST: We do not yet know if the French president, Emmanuel Macron will meet with Donald Trump, who also announced his arrival

Will he leave with a government Lecornu II finally formed? The Elysée announces that’Emmanuel Macron will visit Monday in Egypt to mark its support for the implementation of the agreement presented by […] Trump to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The president will discuss, on this occasion, “with his partners on the next steps in implementing the peace plan”, without specifying whether he would meet with Donald Trump, who also plans to visit Egypt.

Waiting for the hostages

This trip to Sharm el-Sheikh “is a continuation of the Franco-Saudi initiative and the work undertaken in New York last September for the implementation of a peace and security plan for all in the Middle East. East, based on the two-state solution”, said the Élysée.

By Monday morning, the 48 hostages or remains of hostages still in Gaza must be returned to Israel. In exchange, Israel must release 250 “detainees for security reasons”, including many convicted of deadly anti-Israeli attacks, and 1,700 Palestinians arrested by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in October 2023.