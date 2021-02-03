Coronavirus: More than 26,000 New Contaminations and 358 Deaths Recorded in 24 Hours

EPIDEMIC: The coronavirus test positivity rate has slightly decreased since last week in France

The epidemic pressure linked to coronavirus Covid-19 remains strong this Wednesday in France, with more than 26,000 new contaminations and a high level of admissions to hospital and intensive care.

A total of 26,362 new cases of infection have been recorded in the last twenty-four hours, against 26,916 last Wednesday, according to Public Health France. The test positivity rate stands at 6.7%, up from 7.1% last week.

New Health Defence Council

With 358 new deaths recorded in hospital in twenty-four hours, against 351 last week, the disease has now killed 77,595 people, including 54,570 in hospital, since the start of the epidemic. Hospitals recorded 11,212 new hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients over the last seven days, including 1,788 people admitted to intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 1,615,088 people have received at least one injection against the coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago.

The Head of State convened this Wednesday at the Elysee Palace a new health defence council but no new restrictions are expected for the traditional press conference on Thursday, where Jean Castex and Olivier Véran will be present. This progress point will above all make it possible to “take stock of the braking measures”, including those announced last Friday, while the February holiday period opens on Saturday.