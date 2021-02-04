Coronavirus: Jean Castex Will Hold a Press Conference this Thursday for an Update

EPIDEMIC: Jean Castex will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, and other members of the government

Prime Minister Jean Castex will take the floor this Thursday at 6 pm to take stock of the health situation and the restrictive measures already in place to fight against the coronavirus, his entourage announced on Wednesday. This press conference, during which he will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, and other members of the government, should not give rise to a new turn of the screw.

A point before the February holidays

Above all, it will make it possible to “take stock of the braking measures”, including those announced last Friday , while the February holiday period opens on Saturday. The executive insists on the central role played by the French, who will be able to go on vacation but with “increased vigilance and reinforced by each of us”, as said shortly before by government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

It will also involve reviewing the vaccination strategy or reporting on the controls implemented, both on compliance with the curfew at 6 p.m. and on gauges in shops or PCR tests at the borders, for example. More than 26,000 people (26,362) have tested positive for the coronavirus in 24 hours , according to data from Public Health France, Wednesday evening, which shows relative stability of other indicators.