Coronavirus: A New Health Defence Council Meeting With Macron this Wednesday

CORONAVIRUS: This is the second health defence council meeting in less than a week, after that of Friday which did not finally trigger a new confinement

A new point on the health situation will be made during a new Defence Council this Wednesday morning at the Elysee Palace. The previous one, organized on Friday, had finally not decided in favour of a new confinement. Jean Castex had, at its end, announced a partial closure of borders and the closure of very large non-food stores. In this context, Emmanuel Macron called on the French on Tuesday to remain “extraordinarily responsible” in the face of coronavirus Covid-19 in order to avoid a possible third confinement.

“It is not our vaccination strategy that will make it possible to avoid, in the short term, a reconfinement or not”, declared the Head of State on TF1 after a meeting with the industrial actors of vaccines at the ‘Elysium. But “it is our mobilization to all, that is to say our ability to take the barrier gestures” and “our ability to respect the triptych test-support-protect”, he added.

“We will continue to manage this epidemic in this way, with an objective which is to hold out, protect the weakest, protect our health system and also be able to protect as much as possible our youth who need to study, to go to school. school ”, in short“ to have a country as open as possible despite the virus ”.