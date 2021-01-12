Coronavirus in Ille-et-Vilaine: The epidemic is skyrocketing in the department

CORONAVIRUS: The number of positive cases jumped this weekend with an incidence rate which now stands at 116.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Ille-et-Vilaine department

A “holiday season” effect? The latest figures published by the health authorities show in any case a clear rebound in the coronavirus epidemic in Ille-et-Vilaine. According to the report published Monday evening by the Regional Health Agency, the incidence rate now stands at 116.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the department, an increase of 28.5 cases in 72 hours.

#COVID19 😷 | Pt sanitaire du 11/01.

En BZH, la circulation du virus accélère nettement en 72h :

➕1000 cas +

➕32 hospitalisations

➕16,8 pts sur le tx d’incidence

Le respect des #Gestesbarrières et du couvre-feu sont indispensables.

Ts les indicateurs⤵️https://t.co/P1IYvCqqIY — ARS Bretagne (@ArsBretagne) January 11, 2021

This upward trend is also observed in the other Breton departments with an incidence rate increasing from 17.4 cases in Finistère (67.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), from 11.2 cases in the Côtes-d ‘Armor (63.2 cases) and 3.5 cases in Morbihan (72.1 cases).

Brittany still spared by the epidemic

Nationally, Brittany remains one of the regions most spared by the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic with an incidence rate of 83.8 cases in the region, against 270 cases in Paca or 256 in Burgundy -Franche-Comté. The Brittany Regional Health Agency warns, however, against this increase in the incidence rate which “accelerates significantly with hospital activity which is also increasing”.

Monday evening, 559 people were still hospitalised in establishments in the region (+32 compared to Friday) including 37 in intensive care. Eight patients also died over the weekend in Brittany, bringing the number of people who have died since the start of the epidemic to 768.