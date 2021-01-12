Coronavirus in Maine-et-Loire: Several cases of the English mutation confirmed in Cholet

EPIDEMIC: Three members of the same family from England are carriers of the coronavirus mutation. A retiree is hospitalised

The British variant of the coronavirus is gradually weaving its web in France. This was indeed detected Monday evening in Cholet (Maine-et-Loire), announces the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Pays-de-la-Loire. Three members of the same family residing in England and coming to spend the end of year celebrations in France are carriers, according to additional analyzes entrusted to the National Reference Center for coronavirus Covid-19.

“The in-depth contact tracing investigation indicates that the family, given the early symptoms, isolated themselves at home and did not participate in any gathering,” says the ARS.

A retiree hospitalised

But despite the precautions taken, the grandparents, with whom the family was lodged, were infected and one of them had to be hospitalized at the Cholet hospital centre, in a single room ”, within a unit specially dedicated to Covid-19 patients, explains the ARS.

The latter recommended, as a precaution, the screening of patients on the unit and of the professionals who took care of the patient from December 29th to January 5th inclusive. This screening is ongoing.

Several cases of the English mutation have already been detected in France, notably in Bouches-du-Rhône, Pyrénées-Atlantiques or the North.