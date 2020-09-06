Brexit: Boris Johnson Ready to “Move On” for Lack of Agreement on October 15th

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will not question the foundations of the country’s independence” to reach an agreement on Brexit by October 15th, affirms the British daily The Telegraph on Sunday.

Boris Johnson will tell the European Union that in the absence of an agreement on Brexit by October 15th, the United Kingdom will ratify a “no deal” and “move on” , says the British daily The Telegraph.

The British Prime Minister intends to state clearly that his country “cannot question, and will not question, the foundations of the country’s independence” in order to obtain a trade agreement, adds the newspaper.

The Telegraph said on Friday that Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, would be sidelined in order to facilitate negotiations. The information was denied on Saturday by the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, on Twitter.

#Brexit | Sans doute l’humour britannique dont @Telegraph ne se départ pas : évidemment, plein soutien au négociateur 🇪🇺 @MichelBarnier et à son mandat ! #FakeNews https://t.co/WXaQAb3jTW — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) September 5, 2020



David Frost, who is leading the Brexit negotiations for London, warned on Sunday that Britain would not give in to the European Union and that it did not fear an exit from the EU without a deal.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31st but remains subject to community rules for a transition period set for December 31st, 2020. No agreement currently governs relations between the two parties after this date.

Negotiators and diplomats said this week that discussions between Brussels and London stumbled over the issue of public aid.

