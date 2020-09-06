Tour de France: Pogacar Wins the Pau-Laruns Stage, Yellow Jersey for Roglic

Slovenian Primoz Roglic took control of the Tour de France on Sunday 6th September at the end of the second stage of the Pyrenees, won by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar.

It was the day of the Slovenes. The favourite of the Tour de France, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo), took the yellow jersey Sunday, September 6, at the exit of the Pyrenees after the 9th stage from Pau to Laruns. He was only beaten at the finish line by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates).

Pogacar sprinted a small group of five cyclists. Roglic, therefore, took second place on the stage ahead of the Swiss Marc Hirschi, author of a long solitary breakaway but resumed less than 2 kilometres from the line.

🎙️ 🇸🇮 @rogla “Je pensais que j’allais gagner ici aujourd’hui mais chapeau @TamauPogi ! Cependant, ce n’est pas tous les jours que l’on porte le @MaillotjauneLCL donc je ne peux pas être déçu !”#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/8x6LHTIREe — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020

Martin 3rd, Bardet 4th

On the eve of the rest day in Charente-Maritime, Roglic precedes Bernal in the standings by 21 seconds and Martin by 28 seconds. Bardet, fourth, is 30 seconds behind and Quintana 32 seconds.

Hirschi, author of a great breakaway, started at the front from the Col de la Hourcère approached after a start to the race led at full speed (48.2 km in the first hour). Alone in the lead, 91 kilometres from the finish, he widened the gap on a group of counter-attackers and the field of favourites.

Hirshi finishes in second place

With a lead of barely 15 seconds at the top of Marie-Blanque, 18 kilometres from the finish, he was joined just 1,700 meters from the line and was forced to a new place of honour, a week after losing to Julian Alaphilippe in the 2nd stage.

“After such a tough day, winning the stage is pretty incredible,” said Pogacar, a 21-year-old rider who stepped onto the Vuelta podium last year in his first year in the top flight.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible, I knew it was going to be played out. I focused on the sprint. I’m not sure what happened. Primoz (Roglic) is very strong, he has already won, he will win again. I hope we will do great things together, ”added the Slovenian, who is discovering the Tour de France.

Bernal reassured himself

If Roglic pocketed bonuses, he drew in the race with the Colombian Egan Bernal, outgoing winner, who stood up to him in Marie-Blanque, the last climb of the day. Unlike the Colombian Nairo Quintana, who reached the finish line a dozen seconds late, in the company of the French Romain Bardet and Guillaume Martin.

Briton Adam Yates, who wore the yellow jersey from Pau, was left behind in Marie-Blanque, on Pogacar’s first attack, and lost just under a minute after 153 kilometres.

What a finish and a double for 🇸🇮 Slovenia!

Relive the final kilometre and @Tamaupogi‘s sprint win! Quel final avec un doublé slovène !

Revivez le dernier kilomètre et le sprint victorieux de 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi à Laruns !#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNjxOsrbtL — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020

Monday rest and Covid tests

After the finish, the Tour riders joined the buses of their respective teams for the long transfer, approximately 430 kilometres, leading from the Pyrénées-Atlantiques to the Charente-Maritime department.

On the program for the first day of rest of this Tour, PCR (nasopharyngeal) tests to detect possible positive cases for Covid-19 and recovery before the second week of the race.

2⃣1⃣ 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi is the youngest stage winner of the 21st century! 🇸🇮 @TamauPogi entre dans l’histoire du Tour de France. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/4c0R3mNBCN — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 6, 2020

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)