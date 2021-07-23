Thunderstorms and Floods: Meteo France Places 17 Departments on Orange Alert

WEATHER ALERT: 15 departments have been placed by Meteo France on orange alert for thunderstorms and two others for flood risks until at least Saturday 24th July 2021.

Strong storms, the winds violent, sometimes hail and lots of rain: this is what awaits this Friday 23rd July 2021 17 departments placed in an orange alert by Meteo France.

15 departments in orange for thunderstorms

More specifically, 15 departments are placed on orange vigilance for thunderstorms until 6am on Saturday 24th July at least.

It is :

The Manche

Finistère

The Côtes-d’Armor

Morbihan

Yonne

The gold Coast

The Nièvre

The Saône-et-Loire

Allier

The Loire

The Puy-de-Dome

The Creuse

The Corrèze

The Lot

Cantal

The first thunderstorms will arrive from the west of Brittany before circulating towards the English Channel in the evening. Then, “a third stormy salvo will take place from the Lot to the east of Limousin to the west of Auvergne and to Burgundy”, relates to the latest bulletin from Météo France.

“Thunderstorms will be particularly violent, accompanied by strong electrical activity and fairly large hail. Strong accumulations of precipitation can be expected in a short time of the order of 20 to 40 L / m² in one hour (locally close to 40 to 60 L / m²). Strong gusts of wind, of the order of 80 to 100 km / h or even locally more, are also expected.” Meteo France

Risks of floods in the Aisne and Oise

Regarding the risk of flooding, two departments are on orange vigilance until Saturday, 6 a.m., according to the meteorological institution: Aisne and Oise.

For the Aisne, “moderate overflows should take place in the Soissons sector in the coming hours, they could become significant to damaging in the next 24 to 48 hours,” explains Meteo France.

And on the Oise side, “slight overflows are underway in the Condren sector where they could continue for another 24 hours. Moderate overflows are in progress in the Sempigny sector, they could become important. “