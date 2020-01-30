Coronavirus: Air France Suspends all Flights to and from China

Air France has announced the suspension of all its flights to China because of the coronavirus.

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, Air France decided on Thursday 30th January 2020 to suspend all its flights to and from China until February 9th inclusive.

Measures are constantly increasing in response to the scale of the new Chinese coronavirusThe company Air France has just decided to suspend all its flights to and from China, from this Thursday, January 30, 2020. And this, until February 9 minimum.

The objective is to ensure the safety and health of its customers and employees.


The company said to AFP that it “will provide special flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing with volunteer crews from Thursday 30th January to ensure the return flight of its customers and employees”. 

Five cases detected in France

Air France had already suspended its flights to and from Wuhan, the region of China where the virus began to spread on January 22nd. The suspension remains in effect until further notice.



Please note that customers with a reservation to or from China for departures up to and including February 29, 2020, can postpone their trip until May 31st, 2020, or request a refund, free of charge. The company’s commercial measures are available on the airline’s website.

In France, the fifth case of coronavirus was formalized on Wednesday, while the Chinese authorities deplore at least 170 deaths linked to this epidemic and more than 7,700 cases of contamination

