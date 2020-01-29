Coronavirus: A Fifth Case in France, Two in Intensive Care

A fifth person is infected with the Chinese coronavirus, announced Minister Agnès Buzyn on Wednesday 29th January 2020. It is the daughter of the Chinese tourist in intensive care.

It is the daughter of the 80-year-old man, whose hospitalization was learned on Tuesday 28 January. The latter is in serious condition, in intensive care, at Bichat hospital in Paris.

Un cinquième cas de coronavirus avéré: “il s’agit de la fille du touriste chinois”, selon Agnès Buzyn pic.twitter.com/hFp3zOFZ5Z — BFMTV (@BFMTV) January 29, 2020

A second infected person was placed in intensive care, the Minister of Health also said. He is one of the members of the couple who was diagnosed last Friday in Paris, “a 30-year-old man whose condition has worsened and who needs oxygen in a continuing care service. ”







The couple’s wife “is fine”, she is still hospitalized at Bichat hospital. The case in Bordeaux is still under surveillance .

Evacuation of French expatriates in progress

A first French plane left in the night from Wednesday to Thursday between 3 am and 4:30 am bound for Wuhan, AFP said, citing according to concordant sources.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the plane should return Friday with 250 people but the arrival airport, the schedule and the place of the quarantine of 14 days are not yet defined and will change “depending on the situation on the square “.







Wednesday evening, the minister Agnès Buzyn had indicated that “this military A340 will bring on the French territory approximately 200 people Friday in the course of the day”. She added:

“It will bring back priority people who on the spot do not present symptoms and are a priori free from the infection. “

The returnees will be “transferred to a place where they will be placed in confinement for 14 days, in a friendly reception area, pleasant for families and under 24-hour medical supervision”, surveillance supported by the Red Cross.

The place of containment has yet to be determined, said Agnès Buzyn, before adding that a second flight should leave for China “Thursday or Friday” to repatriate a total of at least 250 French people and more than 100 nationals of other countries. European.

Coronavirus: selon Agnès Buzyn, “un deuxième vol devrait partir jeudi ou vendredi” en Chine pour rapatrier d’autres Français et des ressortissants européens pic.twitter.com/pX6mMoRV6D — BFMTV (@BFMTV) January 29, 2020

