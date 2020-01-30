Justin Bieber to Release New Valentine Album

Music
spanner44Leave a Comment on Justin Bieber to Release New Valentine Album
Justin Bieber returns, five years after the release of his latest album "Purpose".

Singer Justin Bieber returns with a new album, “Changes”, on February 14th, 2020, five years after his last album, “Purpose”.

The Beliebers couldn’t wait any longer. Their idol’s new album, Justin Bieber“Changes”, will hit stores on February 14th, 2020. On the way for Valentine’s Day!

The singer announced the good news to his fans by releasing a second single, “Get me”, produced with singer Kehlani.


A first title, “Yummy”, was released a few weeks ago. 



In addition, an American tour is planned between May and September 2020, with Kehlani and Jaden Smith , son of Will Smith.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ChangesTour. Bringing @kehlani @c.syresmith Presented by @TMobile @AmericanExpress #AmexPresale Thurs 1/30 10am thru Thurs 2/13 10pm

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


With “Changes”, Justin Bieber returns five years after the release of his previous album, “Purpose”.

Justin Bieber to Release New Valentine Album 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Illness, serious accident ... Disasters follow on Celine Dion's tour

Illness, Serious Accident … Disasters Follow on Celine Dion’s Tour

spanner44

Lifehouse – Everything

Jason Plant
Maitre Gims has released a new single featuring Sia

Music : Maître Gims – Je te pardonne

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of