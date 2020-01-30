Justin Bieber to Release New Valentine Album

Singer Justin Bieber returns with a new album, “Changes”, on February 14th, 2020, five years after his last album, “Purpose”.

The Beliebers couldn’t wait any longer. Their idol’s new album, Justin Bieber, “Changes”, will hit stores on February 14th, 2020. On the way for Valentine’s Day!

The singer announced the good news to his fans by releasing a second single, “Get me”, produced with singer Kehlani.

A first title, “Yummy”, was released a few weeks ago.

In addition, an American tour is planned between May and September 2020, with Kehlani and

Jaden Smith

, son of

Will Smith.



With “Changes”, Justin Bieber returns five years after the release of his previous album, “Purpose”.

