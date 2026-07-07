Europe’s Third Heatwave Sparks Health Alerts

Europe’s Third Heatwave of 2026: Spain Scorches as UK and France Issue Urgent Health Alerts

Europe is once again in the grip of extreme summer temperatures, as a third major heatwave in just six weeks spreads across the continent. With Spain forecast to hit a blistering 44°C, and both the UK and France activating health alerts, concerns are growing about public safety, infrastructure strain, and the long-term impact of climate change.

For expats living in France or travellers across Europe, this latest surge in heat is more than just uncomfortable — it carries real risks.

Spain at the Center of the Heatwave

Spain is currently bearing the brunt of this extreme weather event. The national meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued widespread orange alerts across large parts of the country, particularly in the south and interior regions.

Temperatures Approaching 44°C

Forecasters warn that temperatures in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana valleys could reach between 42°C and 44°C. These levels are not just unusually high — they are dangerous, especially when sustained over several days.

In addition:

Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain above 27–28°C in many areas.

These so-called “tropical nights” prevent the body from recovering, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

Urban areas will experience even higher perceived temperatures due to the heat island effect.

Official Heatwave Criteria Met

AEMET has indicated that this event meets Spain’s official heatwave definition:

Temperatures exceeding the 95th percentile for at least three consecutive days

Affecting over 10% of the country

This classification highlights the severity and geographic spread of the event, not just isolated spikes.

UK Braces for Rising Temperatures

While the UK is not expected to reach Spanish extremes, the country is still preparing for a significant heat event by its own standards.

Health Alerts and Water Restrictions

The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat-health alerts across parts of England, including:

East Midlands

West Midlands

South East England

Temperatures are forecast to:

Reach around 29°C initially

Climb into the low 30s early in the week

Peak near 34°C by Thursday or Friday

These figures meet the UK’s official heatwave thresholds, which are lower than southern Europe due to differences in climate and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Southern Water has announced a hosepipe ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, signalling growing pressure on water resources.

Why Heat Hits Harder in the UK

Unlike southern Europe, many UK homes lack air conditioning, and buildings are designed to retain heat. This makes even moderate heatwaves particularly disruptive, especially for:

Elderly populations

Urban residents

Public transport systems

France on Alert Amid Prolonged Heat Risk

France is also facing renewed heatwave conditions, with Météo-France placing multiple departments under orange alert.

Affected Regions and Duration

At least 16 departments are currently under warning, including:

Ardèche

Aude

Charente

Officials have warned that this heatwave could persist for up to a week or longer, raising concerns about cumulative health effects.

France’s ecological transition authorities had already signalled the likelihood of recurring heat events this summer — a prediction now clearly playing out.

A Summer of Relentless Heat Across Europe

This is now the third major heatwave to hit Europe since late May 2026, marking a pattern of sustained extreme weather rather than isolated events.

Key Developments So Far

First heatwave began around May 24

Second, more intense wave started June 17, breaking temperature records

Third wave now underway in early July

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5,600 excess deaths have already been linked to these cumulative heat events across Europe.

Wildfire Risk Intensifies

The prolonged heat and dry conditions are significantly increasing wildfire risks, particularly in:

Spain

Portugal

Southern France

Authorities remain on high alert as vegetation dries out and ignition risks rise.

Climate Change and the New European Summer

This pattern of repeated heatwaves is consistent with climate projections for Europe. Scientists increasingly warn that:

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent

They are lasting longer

Peak temperatures are rising

Southern Europe is particularly vulnerable, but northern regions like the UK are also experiencing more extreme and unfamiliar conditions.

For expats and residents alike, adapting to this “new normal” is becoming essential.

Practical Advice for Residents and Expats in France

If you are living in France or travelling during this period, it is important to take precautions:

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol during peak heat

Keep shutters closed during the day to block sunlight

Ventilate homes at night when temperatures drop

Avoid outdoor activity between 12 pm and 5 pm

Check on elderly neighbours or vulnerable individuals

French authorities often issue local guidance during heatwaves, so monitoring official updates is strongly recommended.