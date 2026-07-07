She Achieved Success with LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem”: Singer Lauren Benett has Died at 37

The British singer,Lauren Benett who has collaborated with many artists during her career died recently, members of her group GRL announced.

Lauren Benett died at the age of 37, and leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. She had, among other things, contributed to the success of Party Rock Anthem from the LMFAO group, in 2011 United States. It was the members of her former group GRL who announced her death this Monday 6th July 2026.

“Our hearts are broken”

The causes of this tragic event have not been detailed. It was on Instagram that Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton and Paula van Oppen announced the news and paid tribute to her: It is with immense sadness that we share the death of our dear Lauren. “

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, the laughter and the countless memories she left us. Her beautiful soul has touched so many lives, she will be deeply missed and loved forever. ⁇

Pitbull, will.i.am, Pussycat Dolls

Originally from Meopham, England, the singer began her career in 2007 with the group Paradiso Girls, created by Robin Antin, also behind the Pussycat Dolls. But this collaboration quickly ended after a musical flop on the second track and participation in the remix I Got It from My Mama by will.iam.

The British singer then launched a solo career in 2010, where she contributed to the success of Party Rock Anthem from LMFAO. A sound that made his international notoriety take off. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks in the United States.

Between her singles, she joined the GRL, with whom she recorded, in particular, the film’s soundtrack The Smurfs 2 and the piece Wild Wild Love from Pitbull. But in 2015 the group disbanded before reforming the following year until 2021.