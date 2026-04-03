€2.60 a Litre: Inside the Most Expensive Petrol Station in Paris

The prize for the most expensive service station in Paris goes to a brand in the 7th arrondissement. The litre of diesel exceeds 2.60 euros, customers are frustrated

With 2.70 euros you can buy one baguette in 1st district of Paris, a pack of pasta, a metro ticket, soap… and in this service station, the most expensive in the capital, you can buy only a litre of diesel. Prices have almost doubled since the start of the Iran conflict. And in Paris, in certain brands, the price has soared.

“I fill up half full and it costs me a full tank”

When putting gas in her car, Céline blames the conflict in the middle east: Usually, I go to the service station next to my house, there were some yesterday but there are no more fuel today so I came here. But I fill up half of my tank and it costs me the price of full tank”, she sighs. The nurse suppresses her anger. “We do not have the right to pass on the increase in prices to care, our prices have not changed for years and now we have the costs increasing! For us, it’s a disaster but we have no choice, we have to continue working.

Same story with Daniel. The man watches the numbers flash by on the dial and laughs yellow. “Oh no, I’m not refueling, given the price! I put just enough to help myself out. ”He clearly felt the increase in diesel costs in his budget: “With the kilometres I do, it’s almost 30 euros more per week”, he says. So he has his tips: refuel in the suburbs or “in express gas pumps, it’s cheaper”. When we tell him that it, located in the 7th arrondissement, is the most expensive in Paris according to the site mon-essence, the answer is not long in coming: “If I had known, I would not have come! ”

Simpler in Paris than in the provinces

Like farmers, Céline is demanding aid from the State. Chloé, another customer, agrees: “It’s a bit annoying, especially when we see that other European countries have lowered their taxes…” But the revolt quickly gives way to fatalism. “Afterwards, for the moment, there is nothing we can do about it, unfortunately”. She recognizes that “it’s simpler in Paris than in the provinces”, since she doesn’t drive much and uses public transport.

Karim finally lets himself be tempted by a full tank. If resignation is also there, it puts things into perspective. “We live in a complicated country, of course, but we remain privileged. You also have to remember this from time to time. ”