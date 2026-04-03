What will the Weather be like in Vendée for the Easter Weekend?

The weekend of April 4th to the 6th is Easter. But in what weather conditions will you go egg hunting in Vendée?

Don’t worry, no need for an umbrella for the egg hunt! The Easter weekend, from Saturday 4th April to Monday 6th April, should be relatively sunny despite some clouds Vendée. Here are the forecasts of Météo France.

A weekend that gets better as it goes along

On Saturday, the sky should be cloudy throughout the day and throughout the department. Sunday morning, the weather should still be cloudy or even very cloudy depending on the location. In the afternoon, the sky will be cloudy in the east and there should be clearings in the west.

Monday, a public holiday, the weather should be largely sunny throughout the department.

Mild temperatures

In terms of mercury, it should be very mild. On Saturday, expect between 12 and 14 degrees in the morning and up to 17 degrees in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be similar on Sunday.

It will be best on Monday with temperatures between 12 and 14 degrees in the morning and between 18 and 22 degrees in the afternoon.