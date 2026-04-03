Google Gemini Lets You Import ChatGPT History
Google Gemini Now Lets You Import ChatGPT History and Preferences
Switching AI chatbots just got a whole lot easier. Google Gemini has rolled out new tools that allow users to import their ChatGPT history, preferences, and even personal context—removing one of the biggest barriers to switching platforms.
Combined with a major cloud storage upgrade, Google is making a serious push to win over users from ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI tools.
Why This Move Matters
For years, one of the biggest “lock-in” factors with AI tools has been memory. The more you use a chatbot, the more it learns about you—your tone, interests, and ongoing projects.
Google is now dismantling that advantage.
No need to “start from scratch” with a new AI
Keep your past conversations and workflows intact
Maintain personalised responses from day one
Reduce friction for switching platforms
This is a direct challenge to OpenAI and others, and it signals a more competitive AI landscape in 2026.
Importing Your AI Memory
How the “Import Memory” Tool Works
Google has taken a clever approach rather than direct integration.
Gemini generates a prompt for you
You paste it into ChatGPT (or another AI)
The chatbot creates a summary of your preferences and context
You paste that summary back into Gemini
This allows Gemini to quickly understand things like:
Your writing style and tone
Personal details (e.g. location, interests)
Ongoing projects or habits
Frequently discussed topics
In short, Gemini can “pick up your personality” almost instantly.
Why This Is Powerful
Instead of retraining a new AI over weeks, you can replicate your experience in minutes. For content creators, marketers, and freelancers, that’s a huge time saver.
Full Chat History Transfers
Beyond memory, Gemini also supports full conversation imports.
How It Works
Export your ChatGPT or Claude history as a ZIP file
Upload it into Gemini (up to 5GB supported)
Your chats become searchable and reusable
Key Benefits
Continue past conversations seamlessly
Use old chats as a knowledge base
Improve productivity without losing past insights
This is especially useful if you’ve built up months (or years) of valuable prompts, research, or content ideas.
The 5TB Storage Upgrade
Google didn’t stop at AI features—it added a major incentive.
What’s Included
The Google AI Pro plan ($19.99/month) now offers:
5TB of storage (up from 2TB)
Shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos
No price increase
Why This Matters
Compared to competitors:
ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) offers no bundled storage
Gemini now combines AI + massive cloud storage in one plan
For content creators, bloggers, and online entrepreneurs, this is a significant value boost—especially if you deal with large files, media, or backups.
A Strategic Play by Google
This isn’t just a feature update—it’s a calculated move.
By enabling:
Cross-platform imports (ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot)
Seamless onboarding
Added storage value
Google is positioning Gemini as the easiest and most attractive AI ecosystem to switch into.
As TechCrunch noted, all major AI providers are now fighting hard to grow their user base—and reducing switching friction is a key battleground.
What This Means for Creators and Marketers
If you’re running blogs, YouTube channels, or digital businesses (like your expat site or content platforms), this opens up new flexibility.
You can test Gemini without losing your ChatGPT workflows
Easily migrate content strategies and prompts
Compare outputs across platforms with minimal disruption
Store large content libraries under one subscription
In practical terms, it lowers risk—and that’s what encourages experimentation (and better results).
Final Thoughts
Google Gemini’s new import tools and storage upgrade mark a turning point in the AI space. By removing switching friction and adding real value, Google is making it easier than ever to move between platforms—or at least try something new.
For users, that’s a win. For competitors, it’s pressure.
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