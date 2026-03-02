Best Places in France for Expat Property Buyers

Where Expats Are Buying in France in 2026

France remains one of Europe’s most attractive countries for foreign buyers, offering everything from high-end Paris apartments to bargain rural farmhouses. In 2026, stabilising prices and lower mortgage rates are creating interesting opportunities for expats planning a move, a second home, or a long-term investment.

Big Picture: How the Market Looks for Foreign Buyers

Foreign buyers still represent a relatively small share of total transactions, but they are highly concentrated in certain “hot” regions.​

Around 2% of all existing home sales in France involve foreign buyers, with stronger presence in specific départements.​

Prices nationally average about €284,000 per property , with expected annual growth of 2–3% in 2026.​

Mortgage rates have fallen to around 3%, improving affordability compared with 2023–2025.​

For expats, the key decision is often a trade-off: pay more for lifestyle and rental potential in prime areas, or hunt for value and space in rural France.​

Prime Urban Hubs for International Expats

Paris and Île-de-France: Prestige and Connectivity

Paris remains the top choice for international buyers seeking a cosmopolitan lifestyle, strong transport links, and long-term resilience.

Average prices in Paris are around €9,500–€10,000 per m² , among the highest in Europe.

Foreign buyers (especially Americans, Chinese and other international investors) often focus on central and western arrondissements such as the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 15th and 16th .

Typical foreign-buyer budgets in Paris are around €700,000 and above for a quality apartment.​

Best for:

Corporate expats, high-earning professionals, and investors seeking a prestige address and robust resale value.

Those prioritising excellent transport, cultural life and international schools.​

Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse & Nice: Dynamic City Alternatives

Several major cities offer a more affordable, yet still vibrant, urban lifestyle than Paris.

Lyon : Major economic hub with prices around €4,400–€6,000 per m² .

Bordeaux : Popular with expats and wine lovers; around €4,700 per m² for apartments and €5,500 per m² for houses in the city.​

Toulouse & Montpellier : Strong aerospace and tech sectors, attracting younger professionals and families.

Nice / Côte d’Azur cities: High but slightly below Paris, with strong appeal for second homes and seasonal rentals.

Best for:

Expats wanting city life with lower costs than Paris.

Long-term renters and professionals needing a strong local job market.

Coastal Hotspots: Lifestyle and Holiday Rentals

Côte d’Azur (French Riviera)

The Côte d’Azur remains one of the most sought-after areas for both lifestyle and investment.

In Alpes-Maritimes (Nice, Cannes, Antibes) , older apartments average around €5,500 per m² , with prices higher in prime seafront locations.

Luxury villas in areas like Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Saint-Tropez can reach €13,000–€20,000+ per m² .​

Foreign demand is strong from Belgians, Britons, Americans, Germans and Chinese buyers, many targeting second homes and high-end rentals.

Best for:

Buyers seeking high-end lifestyle , sunshine, and strong holiday rental potential .

Investors comfortable with premium pricing and higher purchase taxes and fees.

Brittany & Atlantic Coast

For those who want sea air without Riviera prices, Brittany and parts of the Atlantic coast are compelling alternatives.

Coastal towns in Brittany and Nouvelle-Aquitaine are popular with British, Belgian and Dutch buyers.

Prices are generally lower than the Mediterranean, yet still offer strong second-home and holiday rental potential.

Best for:

Expats wanting a milder climate, authentic villages and easier access from the UK and northern Europe.

Rural France: Space, Charm and Bargains

Dordogne, Creuse, Charente and Other “Heritage” Regions

Rural France continues to offer some of the best value in Western Europe, especially for expats willing to renovate or work remotely.

Creuse, Cher, Charente and similar areas can offer property for under €700 per m² .​

In Creuse , average purchase prices in some towns are around €136,000–€150,000 for a house, attracting Dutch, British and other European buyers.

Dordogne remains especially popular with Britons for stone farmhouses and village homes priced between €200,000 and €500,000.​

Best for:

Remote workers and retirees seeking space, nature and low prices .

Buyers comfortable with renovation projects and more limited public transport.

Mountain and Lifestyle Niches: Alps and Wine Regions

The Alps and Haute-Savoie

Mountain regions have become increasingly popular, especially with Swiss, Dutch and northern European buyers.

Resorts such as Chamonix and Courchevel can see prices between €8,000 and nearly €20,000 per m² .​

Haute-Savoie attracts cross-border workers and lifestyle buyers who combine skiing, nature, and access to Geneva.

Best for:

Expats wanting skiing, outdoor sports and potential short-term rental income.

Wine Country (Bordeaux and Beyond)

Buying in wine regions remains a niche but attractive option.

Around Bordeaux , city prices are mid-to-high, but surrounding areas and vineyard properties offer a wide range of budgets starting from about €350,000 for small estates .

Motivations often mix lifestyle, tourism and agri-business potential.​

Best for:

Buyers dreaming of vineyard living, small-scale wine projects, or high-end tourism ventures.

Costs and Practical Considerations for Expats

Notaire Fees, Taxes and Hidden Costs

Beyond the purchase price, expats should budget for transaction and ongoing costs.

Notaire fees and stamp duty on older properties generally range around 7–8% of the purchase price , with some départements increasing rates in 2025.

A recent adjustment raised transfer duty in many areas from 4.5% to 5% , adding several thousand euros on a typical purchase.​

Older homes may need energy-efficiency upgrades, which can be significant but are increasingly important for rental rules and future resale.

Who Buys Where? Typical Foreign Profiles

Different nationalities tend to favour different regions.​

Britons: Dordogne, Brittany, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur; budgets often €200,000–€1 million .​

Belgians: Var and Alpes-Maritimes, often seeking coastal second homes.​

Dutch: Creuse and Haute-Savoie, combining low-cost rural homes with remote work or Alpine sports.​

Americans and Chinese: Paris and the Côte d’Azur, often in prestige segments above €700,000–€1 million.​

How to Choose the Right Area as an Expat

When narrowing down locations, expats should focus less on “France in general” and more on lifestyle, budget and practical needs.

Ask yourself:

What is my priority? Lifestyle, rental income, long-term investment, or retirement base?

Do I need regular flights and fast trains , or am I happy with a rural, car-dependent life?

What is my realistic budget , including notaire fees, renovation, and ongoing taxes?

Will I rent the property out (holiday or long-term) and is there real demand in that area?

For many expats, a good strategy is to: