Air France Extends Middle East Flight Suspension Amid Escalation

Air France Extends Middle East Flight Suspension Amid Regional Escalation

Air France has announced an extension of its suspension on flights to and from key Middle Eastern destinations until March 3rd, citing mounting security concerns following major US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The decision affects multiple routes and thousands of passengers, as escalating tensions ripple through the global aviation industry.

Air France Halts Operations for Safety

In an official statement issued Sunday, Air France confirmed that all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh remain grounded until further notice. The airline emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority as the situation in the region continues to evolve.

The French carrier also stated that it will reassess the situation “on an hourly basis” in coordination with European aviation safety authorities and will provide further updates as soon as flights can safely resume.

Widespread Disruption Across Global Airlines

Air France is far from alone in taking precautionary action. Several major international airlines have announced similar suspensions:

Lufthansa and its affiliates, Swiss and Austrian Airlines , have paused services to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi until March 7 .

British Airways continues to cancel flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain through March 3 .

Qatar Airways has suspended multiple connections due to airspace closures in the Gulf region.

Wizz Air has halted all Middle East routes until March 7.

The closures come after drone and missile exchanges between regional powers led to significant disruptions in civilian and military airspace over Iran, Iraq, and parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Thousands of Travelers Affected

According to Air France, all affected passengers can:

Rebook their tickets at no additional cost , or

Request a full refund through official channels.

Extra staff have been deployed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to assist stranded passengers and coordinate re-routing where possible. The French airline advises travellers to check flight status frequently before heading to the airport.

Airspace Closures and Safety Precautions

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued an urgent warning to avoid Iranian airspace below flight level 320 (approximately 32,000 feet) due to the risk of ongoing missile interceptions. Several Gulf countries—among them Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE—have also temporarily restricted civilian flights.

For now, aviation experts caution that regional turbulence could last well into March, affecting both commercial flights and cargo operations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

What Travelers Should Do

If you’re planning to travel to or through the Middle East in early March:

Monitor airline updates closely — both via official websites and flight-tracking apps.

Avoid booking connecting flights through the region until airspace restrictions ease.

Review travel insurance policies for coverage on cancellations and delays.

With heightened geopolitical uncertainty, flexibility is the key to managing travel plans safely and efficiently.