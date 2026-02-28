The EU, AI and Privacy: How Europe Is Regulating Artificial Intelligence in Practice

Europe is taking a fundamentally different approach to artificial intelligence and this guide will explain what changes in 2026.

Europe is taking a fundamentally different approach to artificial intelligence. While AI tools spread rapidly across browsers, apps and platforms, EU regulators are enforcing strict rules on privacy, safety and accountability — from GDPR investigations to limits on AI use inside EU institutions.

This in-depth guide explains how Europe regulates AI in practice, what the AI Act really means, why enforcement is accelerating, and what users and companies should expect next.

