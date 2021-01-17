Coronavirus: The French Government “Very Reluctant” to Set Up a Vaccine Passport

VACCINE: For the Secretary of State for European Affairs, the debate is “premature” on a vaccine passport

The debate is “premature”, said the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune this Sunday morning. Guest of France Info, he explained that France was “reluctant” to the establishment of a community vaccine passport, believing that the issue should not be on the menu of the European Council next week, according to Clément Beaune. “We are very reluctant”, he declared: “If we are talking about a piece of paper, a document which authorizes you to travel to Europe, I believe it is very premature”.

Wait for the generalization of the vaccine

“It is a debate which does not need to be and it would be shocking, whereas one still starts everywhere this campaign of vaccination in Europe, that there are more important rights for some than for others. This is not our conception of protection and access to vaccines ”.

#PasseportVaccinal | « Il s’agit d’un débat très prématuré. Avoir aujourd’hui un passeport qui octroierait plus de droits à certains qu’à d’autres, ce serait choquant, ce n’est pas notre conception de la protection et de l’accès au vaccin. » @jjbertolus ⁦@franceinfo⁩ pic.twitter.com/J1TEMv7X8n — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) January 17, 2021