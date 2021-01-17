Coronavirus: Grand-Est Still More Affected Than Many Regions of France

EPIDEMIC: The index rate is higher in the Grand-Est than the national average

The Grand-Est is still not spared by the Covid-19 epidemic. It is, today, the third most affected region.

Its incidence rate there is higher than the national average (184), with 212 people positive for the virus per 100,000 people, as of January 13.

“Viral circulation is active and high in all departments of the region and in all age groups. The strong pressure on the health care system continues, ”writes the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of the Grand-Est.

The count, morbid, crossed a new course on Saturday. More than 70,000 people have died from coronavirus Covid-19 according to data from Sante Publique France. The epidemic was the most virulent in Ile-de-France (more than 12,700 victims), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (7,300) and… in the Grand-Est (6,500).

The region born from the mergers of Lorraine, Champagne-Ardenne and Alsace is still very affected by the epidemic today. Its incidence rate there is higher than the national average (184), with 212 people positive for the virus per 100,000 people, as of January 13th. The situation is worse only in Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur (312) and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (250).

In detail, it is above all Haute-Saône, Haute-Marne, Meuse and Ardennes that have the highest incidence rates (over 250). Alsace is doing a little better (rate at 200) and agglomerations where the epidemic is not flaring (195 in Mulhouse, 215 in Strasbourg). But, bad news, the number of positive cases is not decreasing and has increased slightly since the beginning of January with 12,000 new positive cases detected each week.

“Strong pressure on the healthcare system”

“Viral circulation is active and high in all departments of the region and in all age groups. The strong pressure on the health care system continues, ”writes the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of the Grand-Est. A little more than 3,000 people (3,079) were hospitalized in the Grand-Est last Thursday, including about a tenth in intensive care.

Like everywhere in France and with the exception of Nancy, the vaccination campaign begins this Monday for people over 75 years old and patients most at risk.