Coronavirus: Italy Announces the First “Covid Free” Flights Between Europe and the United States

TRAVEL: These flights will allow travellers, all tested twice to verify that they do not have the Covid-19, to avoid the mandatory quarantine period on arrival

This is a first in Europe. In Italy, American passengers will be able to benefit from “Covid free” flights to Europe, with the abolition of the coroànavirus compulsory quarantine. On condition of being able to present two negative screening tests for Covid-19.

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), manager of Rome Fiumicino airport, announced in a press release on Thursday an agreement between Italian airlines Alitalia and American Delta Air Lines for special flights between certain North American cities and the Italian capital from December.

Set up from December

The manager anticipates that travellers arriving from JFK Airport in New York and those from Newark and Atlanta in the United States will be able to avoid the mandatory quarantine for people coming from the United States by performing a test for coronavirus 48 hours before departure and another on landing in Rome. The Roman airport already offers rapid antigenic Covid-19 tests for arriving passengers, the result of which is known within 30 minutes.

“The new travel protocols, planned on an experimental basis on flights from the United States to Fiumicino (…), will be gradually offered to passengers from December”, according to the press release. “The experimental phase will aim to assess the efficiency and functionality of the new travel mode, with the aim of making it more widely available for the 2021 summer season,” says ADR.

Similar air lanes will also be tested between Rome and the German cities of Munich and Frankfurt, according to the same source. This initiative follows the launch in September of “Covid free” domestic flights between Rome and the Italian financial capital Milan.