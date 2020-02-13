Hubert, comic strip author, is dead

DEATH: Hubert was notably the author of the comic strip “Peau d’homme”, a poetic and committed album on sexual identity, to be released on the 22nd April

The comic artist and screenwriter, Hubert, author notably of the series Le Legs de l’Alchimiste (drawing by Hervé Tanquerelle and Benjamin Bachelier, Glénat) or Miss Pas Touche (drawing by Kerascoët, Dargaud) age 49, according to its publisher. “It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Hubert Boulard, said Hubert, 49 years old,” said Glénat in a press release.

C’est vraiment une terrible nouvelle, c’était bien sûr un grand scénariste (cette merveille de Miss Pas Touche et l’incroyable saga des Ogres Dieux, la sirène des pompiers), mais aussi le coloriste avec qui je pense qu’on rêvait tous de travailler un jour. Vraiment très triste. https://t.co/ha0AosMpBJ — Pélénope Bagieu (@PenelopeB) February 13, 2020



The Beauty series (Dupuis) ​​was selected at the Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2012 and won the Firecracker Alternative Book Award “Best graphic novel 2015” in the United States. Renowned screenwriter, in 2015 received the prestigious Jacques-Lob Prize for all of his work. He was also a renowned colourist.

Peau d’homme, poetic and committed album

In 2016, he signed with Virginie Augustin the highly noticed Monsieur Désire? (Glénat). His last public appearance dates back to the end of January at the Angoulême festival where he came to present Peau d’homme, his latest comic strip, produced with his friend the designer Zanzim. Peau d’homme , a poetic and committed album on sexual identity, is due to be released on April 22nd.

“We wish to salute the talent and the words of this author who directed his works with wisdom, humour and intelligence. We regret a militant and committed man, inter alia for the defence of the authors, and who in all circumstances showed great elegance and deep kindness, “said the house Glénat in its press release.

